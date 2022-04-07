The Johns named parade marshals of Poultry Days

Staff report

VERSAILLES — Poultry Days is proud to announce Terry Johns, and D and Shirley Johns as the honorary Parade Marshals for the 2022 Versailles Poultry Days Grand Parade.

The Johns said, “It is exciting for us to have been chosen grand marshals of the Poultry Days Grand Parade. This honor gives us another opportunity to thank the citizens of Versailles, our employees, present and former, and especially our loyal customers, for all you have done for us and our family.”

D and Terry moved to Versailles from St. Marys at a young age and along with Shirley graduated from Versailles. They started working in the grocery business for their dad in 1968. They have seen the grocery grow from a small building on East Main Street to their current location with a gas station, car wash and restaurant. Shirley came on board in 1976. As a true family business, you will routinely see all three generations stocking shelves at the IGA.

D and Shirley have two children, Dusty and Lyndsey who also reside in Versailles. Dusty, his wife Jenni, and their boys, Dalton, Corbin, and Kyzer make up part of the IGA current staff. Along with working full time at the IGA, Shirley has worked at Versailles Life Squad, CareFlight, and Fort Loramie Rescue.

Over the years, the Johns have supported numerous organizations with their fundraising endeavors; some of them include the Versailles branch of the Darke County YMCA, and Friends of Hole Field. The Johns “We have been extremely honored to provide support for the Veterans for their annual gathering before the parade.” The Johns have a long history of supporting the festival from selling chicken tickets to providing supplies.

“It is indeed a pleasure to be part of this wonderful community. Our family is very fortunate. Please plan to attend this year’s Poultry Days, which promises to bigger and better each year. We look forward to seeing you along the parade route.”

The full festival schedule and event information can be located at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. Bulk Chicken sales remain open along with registration for the Grand Parade, 5K, Vendors and Miss Chick pageants. Established in 1952 and serving up summer fun for 71 years.Poultry Days Inc., is a volunteer based, non-profit organization based in Versailles, Ohio which has conducted an annual festival celebrating the area’s history in the Poultry industry since 1952. The festival is held at 459 S. Center Street, Versailles, Ohio the second full weekend in June. The group supports community projects and activities that improve the quality of life. For more information on the festival go to VersaillesPoultryDays.com. Email [email protected] for general questions and [email protected] for all chicken related questions. Mailing address of P.O. Box 108, Versailles, OH 45380-0108.