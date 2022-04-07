Adoptable Pet of the Week

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog in need of a caring home from the Darke County Animal Shelter.

Kita, a 5-year-old spayed female Husky mix is good around kids, dogs, and is said to be housebroken and crate trained. Shelter staff have observed that Kita knows how to sit and is treat motivated. Kita is a really sweet girl that loves people. She weighs in at 43.4 lbs. and did great for her exam where she was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, as well as dewormed, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.

Come in and meet Kita and all the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Just bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.”

Visiting hours are Monday though Friday 8 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday hours are 9 to 11:30 a.m. Just stop by or call 937-547-1645. Adoptions are $90 cash or check.

To find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday, between 8:30 and 9 a.m., on WTGR 97.5 FM.