Empowering brings back summer tutoring at Edison State

Staff report

GREENVILLE — When the pandemic hit in 2020, Darke County was basically shut down. Schools were closed; “learning” was done remotely. The economy suffered. Darke County students suffered.

Among the casualties of 2020 were Small Group Summer Tutoring at Edison State Community College and individual tutoring at Greenville Public Library. Tutoring at the library resumed last summer. Small Group Summer Tutoring will be back this year at Edison State Community College, Greenville Campus.

“We are pleased to have this program back on our campus,” said Chad Beanblossom, vice president of Enrollment Management and Regional Campuses for Edison State. “It will be good having our future students continue their learning with us this summer. It is also an opportunity for Edison State students to volunteer and get some community service if they wish.”

Due to the anticipated demand, requested hours and locations for each student must be approved in advance by Summer Program Coordinator Jenette Stark. An indication of need is required, such as recent grades or teacher evaluations, along with the student’s name, grade, district, and area of academic concern. For more information, or to request help for your child, contact Empowering at [email protected]

Empowering summer programs are scheduled to run six weeks, from June 21 to July 29. Edison tutoring hours will be available from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Library tutoring can be scheduled most hours that the library is open, currently 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. A limited number of Empowering Distance time slots will also be available.

Summer tutoring is open to all Darke County students, regardless of age, grade or school district.

All Empowering services are free to the student and his or her family. However, community support is crucial for Empowering programs to continue. Donations may be made through Facebook or by mail to Empowering Darke County Youth, PO Box 1113, Greenville, OH 45331.

The Empowering Mission: Empowering Darke County Youth is a 501c3 United Way Agency providing After School and Summer Tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of Strong Students for a Strong Community.