2022 Miss Chick Pageant registration

Staff report

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Poultry Days Miss Chick pageant is accepting contestants.

After 71 years of celebrating vibrant, dynamic young women as part of the Poultry Days Festival, the Miss Chick pageant has earned its place as a rich community tradition.

Members of the Miss Chick court promote the festival throughout their reign acting as ambassadors to the Ultimate Frisbee community that participates in the tournament held in conjunction with the festival and at local festivals. The court also participates in philanthropic events that raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the Wounded Warrior Project, or conducts events like Confident Chicks.

Applicants interested will compete in a two-day contest. The preliminaries are Friday, June 10, at noon and finals will be held on the festival grounds located at 459 S. Center Street on Saturday, June 11, at 2 p.m. in the former high school gymnasium.

Contestants will be judged on appearance, clothing, poise, and a personal interview. This contest is open to females 16 years of age by the day of the contest, and no older than 19 years of age. Limited to High School underclassmen and 2022 graduates. Contestants must reside in Darke County or a contiguous county: Miami, Mercer, Montgomery, Shelby, Auglaize, Preble, Jay, Randolph and Wayne.

Not only does the Miss Chick and court have the honor of representing Poultry Days during their reign, the chosen Miss Chick will receive flowers, a plaque, crown and $1,000. The first runner-up will receive flowers, a plaque, and $400, and the second runner-up will receive flowers, a plaque, and $200.

Applicants require a business or club sponsor. Early applicants will receive a discounted entry fee of $5 payable by the sponsor or contestant. The early application deadline for entries will be May 15. After this date contestants will be subject to a $10 entrance fee. Final deadline for entries is May 31.

For online registration and festival information, please visit VersaillesPoultryDays.com. Any questions pageant questions should be addressed to Amanda Borchers & Madelyn Bartsch at [email protected]