GPL Puppet Pals hit the road

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Greenville Public Library’s puppeteers, the GPL Puppet Pals, recently took their show on the road to perform at Anthony Wayne Early Childhood Center.

The group held a morning and afternoon performance, each featuring four puppet shows, intermingled with some fun songs for the kids.

Children’s Department Supervisor Joanna Brown emceed the event while Amanda Olson, Marketing Specialist, and Caitie Welker, Cataloging, manned the puppets. Three of the shows were based on the popular children’s picture books, “I Want My Hat Back” by Jon Klassen, “Listen to My Trumpet!” by Mo Willems, and “Hedgehog Needs a Hug” by Jen Betton.

The Puppet Pals will be returning to Anthony Wayne for an encore performance on Thursday, April 21.

The puppeting trio also performs once a month at Story Time. Story Time is held every Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Children’s Activity Room on the first floor.

The GPL puppet troupe is available to travel to other schools and daycare centers in and around Darke County. They have a wide variety of shows to offer for preschool age children.

For more information on having the Puppet Pals perform at your school or event, contact Joanna at 937-548-3915.