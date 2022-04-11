GES to offer new 4th grade opportunity in 2022-2023

By Kitty Davis

Principal, Greenville Elementary

GREENVILLE — The Greenville fourth grade student body will have an additional opportunity next school year. Beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, Greenville fourth graders will have the ability to participate in a program called LifeWise Academy with parent permission.

This is a Released Time Religious Instruction (RTRI) program which permits school children to attend off-site, Bible-based, non-denominational classes with the emphasis being character education for the real world. These classes are in accordance with Board policy and adhere to both federal and state laws as the classes are privately funded, off school property, are completely voluntary and include ONLY students with parental permission.

Students whose parents choose for them to participate will be able to take advantage of the LifeWise programming during specials class one time per week. Students will either attend the media center to select library books at school or attend the thirty-minute LifeWise class. The LifeWise Academy will be housed at the Trinity Wesleyan Church campus which is less than a five-minute walk from the elementary school. A volunteer from LifeWise will walk with students to the facility and then chaperone them again as they return to the building after the class.

Parents who permit their child to participate can be assured the instructors have undergone thorough background screening, as well as have experience teaching students. Additionally, should a health- related concern arise during the LifeWise class, the personnel will contact the parent directly after taking appropriate action. Additionally, school personnel will be notified of any concern upon returning to the building. Director, Pat Longfellow, will head the LifeWise Academy in Greenville.

LifeWise Academy staff will have a table at the Kids Read Now program on May 12, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Greenville Middle School gymnasium to answer further questions for parents of current third grade students.