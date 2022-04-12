Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

March 31

DOMESTIC: At 8:55 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Central Avenue in reference to a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend who reside together. The female advised she was struck by the male and she did not want to write a statement. She did not have any physical injuries or marks. The male advised he may have touched her after she shoved him. Due to conflicting stories, no apparent injuries, and no written statements, charges were not filed. The male gathered his belongings and left the residence, and there were no school-age children present.

April 4

DOMESTIC: Ar 6:49 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Central Avenue in reference to a report of a domestic violence. A female complainant advised there was a verbal altercation between her and another. The other female involved left for work prior to officers’ arrival and was verified to be at work. No school-aged children were present during this incident.

WANTED PERSON: At 3:20 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop at the 800 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a passenger inside the vehicle who had an active warrant. Jason Thomas had a warrant for failure to appear for arraignment on an original charge of theft with a $525 bond. He was arrested and transported to the jail.

THEFT: At 5:14 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of South Broadway Street in reference to a reported theft. Upon arrival, the complainant advised he came into the bar and realized a piece of stereo equipment was stolen and replaced with a different, less expensive one. A video of the incident showed two male individuals later identified can be seen unplugging wires from the stereo and later turning the camera away to face the ceiling. Both men were contacted, and they admitted to taking and replacing the equipment. Daniel Vernick advised the other male in the video was not a part of the incident, but he was present. Vernick was issued a misdemeanor citation for theft, and all property was returned back to the rightful owners.

April 5

CPO VIOLATION: At 11:10 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Martin Street in reference to a CPO violation. The female victim advised she received a voicemail from Josh Vermillion regarding him having some of her clothing and wanted to meet her to return it. A protection order had been issued and served to Vermillion earlier in the day by the Darke County Courts. Officers advised the victim they would attempt to contact Vermillion and retrieve her clothing. Vermillion admitted to calling the victim and understood the protection order stated no contact was to be made. He was arrested for violating the protection order. He has no prior convictions of violating a CPO and was issued a citation.

April 6

DOMESTIC: At 8:57 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Central Avenue in reference to a domestic dispute. The female resident advised she was in a verbal argument with her live-in boyfriend. She left the area in her vehicle, and officers spoke with the boyfriend who advised their argument was only verbal. The complainant was the female residence’s sister, and she had advised the dispute had been physical but no evidence was found. There were no school-aged children present.

April 7

DOMESTIC: At 6:53 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Fairview Avenue in reference to a domestic dispute. The male victim advised his father, Joshua Haney, had come into his room and physically assaulted him by punching and grabbing around his neck. Marks were found around the male victim’s neck, and there was an abrasion directly on his right elbow. The father advised the argument began due to his son’s lack of respect for him. The son did not wish to press charges, and left to stay with his mother for the evening. A citation was issued for domestic violence to Haney.

April 9

DOMESTIC: At 1:23 a.m. officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute at the 800 block of Martin Street. The dispute happened between a couple who have been living at the listed address. They had gotten into a verbal argument and were asked to leave for the night by management. There were no children present.

DOMESTIC: A 2:23 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East Fourth Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. The offender/victim advised he and his father had got into an argument in reference to the use of a computer. It was advised that when one of the males asked for the computer back, the other became violent and began throwing and breaking communal property inside their shared apartment. There were no school-aged children present.

DOMESTIC: At 4:32 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of East Main Street on a reported domestic disturbance. The couple who live together advised there were in a verbal argument together. The couple will both be staying at the residence, and there were four school-aged children present.

April 10

DOMESTIC: At 1:58 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of East Fourth Street in reference to a physical domestic dispute between a father and son who live together. The father stated he was laying in bed when the son came in asking to use his computer. When told no, the son allegedly jumped on top of him and began punching him in the head. After the incident, the father advised the son went outside and began arguing with the neighbor. The son, Timothy Schelenbarg, advised everyone was out to get him, and he was placed under arrest for domestic violence. After placing him in the cruiser, Schelenbarg began yelling and banging his head against the glass divider. He was transported to the jail, and he has two prior convictions for domestic violence which enhances the charge to a felony of the third degree.

DOMESTIC: At 3:52 p.m. officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the 700 block of Martin Street. A verbal argument between a girlfriend and live-in boyfriend resulted in a pan being thrown on the floor. It was advised there were no physical altercations and no charges were filed. Both parties decided to remain at the residence, and there were no school-aged children present.

ASSAULT: At 1 a.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Central Avenue in response to an assault that had happened at the hospital. The victim had been there to be treated for possible injuries.

