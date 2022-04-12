Holy Week in Arcanum

Arcanum News for the week of April 10, 2022

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Make your Easter brighter with the light that Christ brings — Happy Easter! Refresh Your Spirit. “Jesus said … ‘I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die.’”(John 11:25–26, ESV)

Easter spells out beauty, the rare beauty of new life. The day the Lord created hope was probably the same day He created spring.

Celebrate the Lord and the arrival of spring. Attend services at your local church or parish. If you are looking for a place to attend, feel free to visit a local church.

Services at Immanuel Baptist Church, 500 West South Street, is open to anyone to attend. They will hold a Good Friday service at 6 p.m. with a carry-in dinner to follow. On Sunday morning, they will celebrate the Risen Lord in Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Greg Greve, Pastor Dan Kuhbander, and the congregation invite to come and join them in this annual celebration of our Saviour.

An Easter Egg Hunt will be held this Saturday, April 16, in Ivestor Park co-sponsored by Faith United Methodist Church and FHC Fellowship Church at 1 p.m. rain or shine.

Darke County Arts Presents Sunny Wilkinson on April 21, at 7 p.m. at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society in concert. Sunny is a jazz vocal, diva, exceptional artist who knows how to swing as well as how to sing and will mightily entertain her audience with her outstanding voice and interpretations. She has sung with the Count Basie Band, Clark Terry, and Edgar Winter among others, and has been described as a vocalist “always doing something new, even with old familiar songs.” Her music provides a soulful connection to others; she sings right to the soul. At the DCCA Coffee House show, Ms. Wilkinson will be accompanied by her husband, pianist and composer, Dr. Ron Newman, who has currently retired from the Michigan State University, music dept. faculty, where he taught and directed, since 1980. Tickets are available through the DCCA and also at Fourman’s Variety Store in Arcanum.

Do you have a beautiful, historic barn on your property? Check out this neat opportunity to have your barn featured! The Darke County Parks is seeking historic barns (pre-1930) in Darke County as the subjects for this program. Jenny Clark, volunteer at the Historic Bears’ Mill, has been asked to help find local barns for possible paintings. Any owners willing to participate with painter, Robert Kroeger, to photograph and paint their barn are encouraged to call Jenny at 937-467-9953 or email her at: [email protected] The original barn paintings will be used as a fundraiser for Bears’ Mill. The owners of the barns that participate will receive a FREE copy of the original painting of their barn.

On Sunday, May 22, the Arcanum High School Band will be hosting its 5th annual Mattress Sale Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Arcanum Fieldhouse, 310 North Main Street. A showroom will be set up at the old gym with dozens of name-brand, top-quality products with full manufacturer warranties. This includes memory foam, latex, Simmons “Beautyrest” mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows, protectors, and frames. We offer all sizes, all price ranges and delivery. Mattresses are made to order and available a few weeks after the sale. Proceeds from every sale will benefit the band! Custom Fundraising Solutions of Cincinnati will help the group with the mattress sale.

Save the Date! The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will host Todd Clemmons on May 12, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. as he shares information about the D&U Railroad. Some people never lose their love and fascination for trains. Trains came through several times a day stopping to fill cars with lumber from Stephens Lumber Company, PopRite Pop Corn from Blevins Pop Corn Company, feed and grain from Smiths Feed Store, naming just a few stops. Todd has been compiling information about the Dayton and Union Railroad line which came through Arcanum and neighboring communities. He will share his vision for the book, and he will give a historical overview of the D&U. The program then will open up for those in attendance to tell their memories and stories. If you would like, please bring any memorabilia to share with the group.

The Arcanum Alumni Association held their Trojan Homecoming event this past Saturday at the high school in the cafetorium. There were over 150 in attendance. Due to the large gathering and the number of folks that were honored, the small but mighty group that were celebrating their 75th anniversary since graduation was inadvertently overlooked in all the introductions: from the class of 1947 — Norma Aukerman, Marilyn Miller Hittle, Naomi Ruth Kepler, and Florence Williams. To this group of amazing individuals please accept the committee’s sincerest apologies for not honoring you each individually. The oldest alumnus present was Harry Niswonger and Betty Murphy from the class of 1943. The alumnus who traveled the farthest was from the class of 1970, Ed Canan now living in Port Richie, Florida.

“Winter’s done, and April’s in the skies. Earth, look up with laughter in your eyes!” ~Charles G.D. Roberts.

“No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn. April is a promise that May is bound to keep, and we know it.” ~Hal Borland

“April, the angel of the months, the young love of the year.” ~Vita Sackville-West

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by email at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.