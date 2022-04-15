Happy Easter Sunday!

Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

From my childhood I remember Easter time as more church time than any other time of year. We prayed the Stations of the Cross, Venerated the cross, processed throughout the church following the footsteps of our Savior. It was a very solemn and prayerful time but when Easter Sunday arrived it was a joyous and jubilant day. Our Easter baskets were filled, I was dressed in a new Easter Dress, gloves, ribbons in my hair, (or an Easter hat), and often a new coat dependent upon the weather. The church was decorated with Easter Lilies and other spring flowers. Everyone was dressed in their best from head to toe, women with Easter corsages, men with their hats, ties, dress shirts and suits. And everyone completed their look with smiles upon their faces. It was a glorious time!

Through the years I have gained a much deeper understanding of the traditions within the Church and have grown to recognize Easter as the single most important holy day throughout Christianity. Indeed, it celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is the central belief for Christians worldwide and the focal point of Christian faith. Which is why, years ago, our outward appearance reflected the reverence and exaltation we held interiorly for the occasion.

Over the years, fashion has changed, traditions have softened, history has become pliable, and truth is often subjective or negotiable. But as they say: “what goes around comes around.” I know a friend who has gone back to early practices, customs, and habits to rediscover the sacrificial joy of the Easter season, as well as her inner joy. It’s a desirable attribute but I realize I must walk before I can run. With any luck I will find my pace and join many of you on that path.

Did you know …

Candy is the #1 Easter Purchase and for one-third of American’s it’s an impulse purchase. Approximately 36 percent of us buy the Easter candy when we are doing our grocery shopping, and about 18 percent of us wait until the candy goes on sale after Easter. The remainder of us make a special trip for our Easter candy.

The Top Five Ways Americans will Spend Easter:

Join family or friends for a meal.

Go to church

Eat Easter candy

Dye Easter eggs

Attend an Easter egg hunt (They exist for adults too)

Top Five Favorite Easter Candies in America:

Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs

Easter M&Ms

Jelly Belly® Jellybeans

Hershey’s Chocolate Bunny

Cadbury Crème Eggs

And a bit of a negative spin…

Top 5 Easter Candies we like least:

Marshmallow Peeps

Generic jellybeans

Coconut nests

Bubble gum eggs

Jordan Almonds

“He died not for men, but for each man. If each man had been the only man made, He would have done no less.” ~C.S. Lewis

“Easter is the only time when it’s perfectly safe to put all of your eggs in one basket.” ~Evan Esar

“The great gift of Easter is hope — Christian hope which makes us have that confidence in God, in his ultimate triumph, and in his goodness and love, which nothing can shake.” ~Basil C. Hume

UPCOMING EVENTS

Good Friday, April 15, Fish Fry at Yorkshire Goat Farmers from 5 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry-out.

Good Friday, April 15, Jen’s Burritos at the Ansonia American Legion from 5 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry-out. Open to the Public.

Holy Saturday, April 16, Pickleball at Versailles Ward Park from 9 to 11 a.m.

Holy Saturday, April 16, Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Heritage Park beginning at 2 p.m. (If the park grounds are too wet, this hunt will be moved to the St. Denis Catholic Church parking lot same day, same time. There will not be a rain date.)

Easter Monday, April 18, Memory Lane Dance held at the Greenville VFW from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Open to the public, with music by Tom Everhart. Admission is $5 at the door.

Easter Wednesday, April 20, Reuben sandwiches at the Ansonia American Legion from 5 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry-out. Open to the Public.

Easter Thursday, April 21, Bid Euchre Night downstairs in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker beginning at 7 p.m. Open to the Public.

Easter Saturday, April 23, Smothered Pork Chops at the Ansonia American Legion from 5 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry-out. Open to the Public.

Saturday, April 30, Food trucks and vendors will be in the downtown area from 10 to 3 p.m, anticipating Mother’s Day Sales.

Please do not forget the local “brick and mortar” businesses that exist year-round (not just a few hours on a given day) supporting the community, employing people, and paying city, state, and school taxes. They have specials going on during this time too.

Happy birthday wishes to Marlene Puthoff, Chase Monnin, Jim Didier, Shiela Coffield, Carla Hummel, Kelly Luthman, Corey, Rismiller, Rochelle Schlecty, Nicole Meyers, Chris Hecht, Ben Gilmore, Marge Eilerman, Allison Cox, Fr. David Vincent (84), Bambi McClure, as their birthdays approach, as well as, anniversary wishes to Traci and Chad Monnin (22), Renee and Chad Browder (24), Renee and Wade Barga (26), Tami and Steve Shrock (31), Stacy and Fred Poeppelman (34), Sylvia and Larry Henry (44), Connie and Bill Grillot (47), and Joan and Gene Epperly (50). If I missed anyone, please feel free to contact me.

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of Ann Martino (62), Mary Kathleen Floyd (88), and all those who have passed as well as those we hold within our hearts as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick, those who struggle, the suffering, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness this Easter, consider making it a family event, by getting the kids and/or grandkids involved. Make it an annual tradition and an opportunity to instill similar values upon your children. Perhaps you can purchase an Easter lily or a bouquet of flowers, leave them with a note “Thinking of You this Easter,” on someone’s doorstep. Or other ideas might be to send a card and/or gift card, create an Easter basket for a shut in or someone who has no family, give an appropriate book to an elderly neighbor, make an Easter wreath for someone who needs their spirits lifted, invite them to your Easter meal, or carry in a meal for them to enjoy. Remember everyone’s life has changed over the past two years, please don’t let anyone feel alone or abandoned. Reach out to others. Just a kind word or a smile which costs nothing can generate a spirit of giving which multiplies by its very nature. Happy Easter Everyone!

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at [email protected] or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.