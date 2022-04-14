2022 Versailles FFA Farm Day is underway

By Meladi Brewer

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA will host its 2022 Versailles FFA Farm Day May 13.

The event will host three counties and 650 students from Darke, Miami, and Shelby counties. Participating schools include Versailles Elementary, Russia Elementary, Covington Elementary, Ansonia Elementary, Franklin Monroe Elementary, and Holy Angels Catholic Elementary.

The purpose of this day is to educate children and adults alike about where food comes from and the importance of agriculture. Darke County is one of the leading counties in Ohio for agriculture, and Dena Wuebker of Versailles Agriculture Education and the FFA advisor is an advocate of the importance of agriculture education both in and out of the FFA classroom.

The students participating in Farm Day spend two and a half hours at the farm, rotating around to 12 different stations with the first wave of students arriving at 8:30 a.m. The event will conclude at 2:20 p.m. and is being hosted at the farm of former Versailles FFA Member and Capstone employer, Ryan Schmitmeyer.

