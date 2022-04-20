Coldwater man dies after fatal crash

Staff report

VERSAILLES — A Coldwater man died at the scene of an accident Tuesday afternoon.

On April 19 at 1:24 p.m. Darke County Sheriff deputies along with the Versailles Fire Department and Ansonia Area Rescue were dispatched to the 7300 block of State Route 47 on an injury accident.

Preliminary information revealed that a white 2017 Ram truck driven by David Garke, 62, of Coldwater, was eastbound on State Route 47. Mr. Garke’s vehicle went left of center, striking a white 2016 Freightliner semi-truck that was traveling westbound. The semi-truck was driven by William Ditchley, 61, of Indianapolis.

Mr. Garke was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. Ditchley was taken to Wayne HealthCare to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Darke County Coroner’s Office and Darke County Sheriff’s Office accident reconstruction team were on scene for this traffic accident. Ohio Department of Transportation, Darke County Emergency Management and Ohio State Patrol Motor Carrier Enforcement also provided assistance on the scene of the accident.

This case will remain under investigation.