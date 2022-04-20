Man held on Missouri warrant released on bond

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — A 26 year-old man appeared on a warrant out of Missouri Tuesday in the Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Brent D. Hawes, 26, was being held in the Darke County Jail on a warrant out of Missouri for an unknown offense. He was being held as a fugitive from justice. He was presented with the option to fight the warrant and the state would have to prove the warrant belonged to him, or he could voluntarily go back to Missouri. Hawes chose to leave voluntarily, and a $5,000 bond was set out of the Darke County Jail. The bond gave Hawes the opportunity to make bail and drive himself to Missouri by 9 a.m. the next business day.

Jeremiah J. Bayman, 43, of Lima, entered a not-guilty plea Tuesday to one count of possession of meth, a felony of the second degree. Bayman was allegedly found to be in possession of 38-plus grams of meth. If convicted, Bayman faces anywhere from a minimum of two years to a maximum of eight years in prison and a minimum of $7,500 to a maximum of $15,000 in fines. Bail was posted at $15,000, and his next court date is set for May 19.

Jamee L. Grody, of Troy, entered a guilty plea Tuesday for failure to notify a change of address, a felony of the fourth degree. He faces up to 18 months incarceration and a $5,000, all of which are not mandatory. His sentencing date is set for June 13.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]