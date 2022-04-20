Commissioners approve roof leak repairs

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners discussed roof repairs, Darke County Sheriff’s Office expenses, and fund advance backs. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present.

Dale Musser spoke about quotes he had received in order to repair the roof at WAGC.

“Harbor Freight, at the Plaza, the roof is leaking on that,” Musser said. “There has been a lot of work done to find out where the leaks were, and that company acted as our consultant.”

Three quotes were received for the repairs from local businesses: Kremer Roofing, Inc., Cotterman & Co., Inc., and A.h. Sturgill Roofing. Musser’s recommendation to go with Kremer Roofing, Inc. as they were the lowest quote was accepted and approved by the commissioners.

“I have seen work done by all three of these companies, and they are all three very good,” Stegall said. “I think it will be a great job.

Next the commissioners approved an expense request for Corrections Officer Riley Slade in order for him to attend a mandatory Corrections Academy from April 12 through May 6 at the Greene County Career Center. Costs of the Academy include meals:$1,140 and registration:$500 for a total cost of $1,640.

The commissioners approved the acceptance of numerous fund advance-backs for the 2019 Chip Home Grant. Regarding repairs, the total revenue received back into the general fund totals $45,950. In terms of rehabilitation for the 2019 Chip Home Grant, the total revenue returned to the general fund was $6,585.02.

There were a total of five advance-backs, and after they all were received, the total amount returned to the general fund from the 2019 Chip Home Grant is approximately $76,000.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

