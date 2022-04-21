Greenville City Council prioritizes lead line service projects

By Tammy Watts

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Greenville City Council held its regular meeting on Tuesday, April 19. During the public hearing portion of the meeting, Pat Longfellow, director of LifeWise Academy, spoke about a program in which Greenville fourth graders can participate in a Released Time Religious Instruction (RTRI) program, with parental permission, to receive Bible instruction during school hours. The Supreme Court ruled that students may be released from public school to attend religious classes in 1952. The program is funded through private donations. Longfellow urged council members to support the program, and distributed informational packets.

Mayor Steve Willman informed council regarding his tour of Shrader Retreading, a tire manufacturing company that also handles foam-filled and solid tires with specialized equipment. “They still need about 15 to 20 more people,” Willman stated, adding that many companies are hiring, and the local economy looks promising.

Safety Service Director Ryan Delk updated council on the lead line service project, citing the need to apply for a change order, in order to complete several more lines. “You have to identify all of them (the lead lines) on the front end to apply for the grant, then through the process of construction, they found others in the same area.” A resolution was subsequently passed, authorizing the Safety Service Director to apply for a Water Pollution Control Loan Fund (WPCLF), or a Water Supply Revolving Loan Account (WSRLA) for the planning, design, and construction of water facilities. According to Delk, the amount necessary for servicing the additional lines is $140,000. He also plans to apply for an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grant in the amount of $50,000 to identify other lead lines.

“Lead lines are a big push in the water industry right now,” Delk stated. He learned that the Deputy Director of the U.S. EPA would like to visit Greenville, and will notify council as soon as the dates are finalized. “It’s a big deal in the EPA world, and it’s a big deal for us,” he added.

Delk also mentioned that the Greenville Municipal Band will be giving a concert on Saturday, April 23, in the band shell at 7 p.m., as a kickoff to their season.

Councilman Leon Rogers advised that May is Motorcycle Awareness Month. “I ride one myself, that’s the reason I brought it up,” he said, reminding everyone that with warmer weather approaching, more motorcycles will be on the roads. “Be aware, be cautious,” he concluded.

Greenville City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 100 Public Square, Greenville. Meetings may also be viewed live on the City of Greenville Ohio YouTube channel.

Daily Advocate reporter Tammy Watts can be reached at [email protected]