Cider label contest deadling approaching

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Park District turns 50 this year! A year-long celebration includes special events, programs, partnerships, give-a-ways and exhibits.

One of these partnerships is with local cidery & winery, Twenty One Barrels, in Bradford. DCP has always received outstanding support from local businesses, be it through donations, volunteering or special events such as this contest. Local artists, photographers, and graphic designers can enter a custom label design for the autumn-release of “MapleBerry.” This locally crafted hard cider will use maple syrup from Darke County Parks and will be sold this year in celebration of the 50th anniversary. All label entries must have a Park District theme. The winning entry will be selected by a committee vote, and the winner notified. Once production begins, the label will be visible for all to see. Deadline for design submissions is May 1.

This is a great way to help the Park District celebrate and get a chance to design the label that is sure to be in the hands of many, come this fall! “MapleBerry” will be a one-of-a-kind cider with fresh maple syrup and a blend of blueberries, raspberries, boysenberries, and strawberries! Maple syrup is seasonal and locally produced at Darke County Parks. The park district has been turning sap into syrup for the past 18 years. MapleBerry Cider will offer fantastic seasonality to your pint glass.

Chief Naturalist Robb Clifford explains “I’m really excited to be partnering with Twenty One Barrels and to see all of the label designs for this special project. Between the community involvement with the design, and the maple syrup produced here at Shawnee Prairie being used in this cider, this August can’t come soon enough!”

To enter the contest, please email [email protected] to receive the label template and any other details.