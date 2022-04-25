DCRWC to host State Rep. Gross

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) is hosting featured speaker Jennifer Gross at 6:30 p.m. on May 9, at the Shawnee Nature Preserve, 4267 State Route 502, Greenville. Gross is State Representative for Ohio District 52.

“Darke County Republican Women believe it is important to learn from all our state legislators and we ask the public to come out and show support for Rep. Gross’s willingness to share her legislative updates and her experiences as a state representative.” said Jaime LeVeck, DCRWC President.

Gross is a 21-year Air Force veteran and retired Lt. Colonel, who served our great nation in Saudi Arabia during Operation Provide Comfort and in Sarajevo during Operation Provide Promise. Gross retired from the military in 2008. She is currently a member of American Legion Post 681 and VFW Post 7696, where she became the first active female inductee in February 2019.

Gross has been a Family Nurse Practitioner for over 16 years and a registered nurse for over 30 years. Prior to becoming an NP, she managed a $3 million territory for Eli Lilly. She most recently participated as a sub-investigator for Operation WARP Speed, developing treatments to help battle COVID-19. Gross also currently manages a small business as a health coach.

The program is free and does not require reservations. The club offers an optional dinner at 6 p.m., prior to the speaker’s program. The meal cost per person is $10 and requires reservations. Dinner reservations must be made prior to noon, May 5th by calling Wavelene Denniston at 937 547-6477 or emailing her at: [email protected]

DCRWC is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women. For more information, visit www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Jaime LeVeck at: [email protected]