Arcanum announces Prom Court

Staff report

ARCANUM — Arcanum High School has announced the 2022 Prom Court.

Arcanum will hold its prom on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Troy Country Club from 8 to 11 p.m. The crowning will take place at approximately 9 p.m.

Family and friends of the students on prom court are invited to attend the ceremony and are cordially asked to leave at the conclusion of the ceremony.

After Prom will take place at Get Air in Huber Heights from 11:30 p.m. until 1:30 a.m. Pizza and snacks will be provided. Those attending are required to sign the online waiver form by April 29. Tickets will be sold in the high school office through the end of the week and are $10 each.