Arcanum announces Prom Court

Pictured from left to right (back row0 Jake Rayburn, Jaxson Christ, Ian Baker, Brennen Troutwine, Tyler Huber (Second row from the top) Landon Haney, Ryan Martin, Eli Shelton, Charlie Barry, Zade Shank, Ashton Paul (Third row from the top) Peyton Garbig, Madelyn Fearon, Melanie Kutter, Taylor Gray, Bella O’Daniel, Andrea Garrison, Megan McCans, Alexis Wilcox. Front row: Mollie Ericksen, Allison Brumbaugh, Katie Brown, Grace Collins, Reece Blinn.

ARCANUM — Arcanum High School has announced the 2022 Prom Court.

Arcanum will hold its prom on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Troy Country Club from 8 to 11 p.m. The crowning will take place at approximately 9 p.m.

Family and friends of the students on prom court are invited to attend the ceremony and are cordially asked to leave at the conclusion of the ceremony.

After Prom will take place at Get Air in Huber Heights from 11:30 p.m. until 1:30 a.m. Pizza and snacks will be provided. Those attending are required to sign the online waiver form by April 29. Tickets will be sold in the high school office through the end of the week and are $10 each.

