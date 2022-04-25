Poultry Days 5K announces new leadership

Staff report

VERSAILLES — Poultry Days is excited to announce the annual 5K is now accepting registrations at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. The 2022 5K will be held on Saturday, June 11 and includes both a 5K and Fun Run. The Fun Run starts at 8 a.m. followed by the 5K at 8:30 a.m. Both events are held at the Versailles Exempted Village Schools located at 280 Marker Road (East Parking Lot). The top male and female will receive a cash prize!

Register online, by mail or in person. The mail in registration form and online registration can be found at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. Registration is also available Friday, June 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, June 11, 7 to 8:15 a.m. at the Versailles Exempted Village Schools. Registration includes a ticket for a World Famous Chicken Dinner and shirts are available if you register before May 31.

This event sees a changing of the guard as Holly Keiser and Scott Broerman take over running the event after years of being run by YOLO and Phillip and Jodi Pierri. YOLO of Darke County grew the event and invested proceeds along with fundraising into constructing the amphitheater located in Heritage Park. Thank you to everyone at YOLO. Scott and Holly are the Versailles High School Athletic Director and Assistant Director respectively. Proceeds from the event will support Versailles athletics. Submit questions to: [email protected] – 937-726-7100 or [email protected] – 937-670- 2877.

This year’s title sponsor is The Fitness Doctor. Fitness Doctor is a professional project management, installation, service & repair company. They specialize in the conception, design, initiation, planning, execution, and installation of new buildout and existing renovations for athletic facilities. The business is located in Versailles and operates nationally. Visit VersaillesPoultryDays.com for festival details and schedules including registration for the Grand Parade, Miss Chick, Vendors and Chicken Purchases.