Congressman Davidson talks policy, redistricting

GREENVILLE — Congressman Warren Davidson (R-OH) stopped by Greenville on Thursday, April 21 to discuss recent activity in the U.S. House of Representatives, redistricting, and general policy matters.

Davidson was one of 63 representatives who voted “no” on H.R. 831, a nonbinding resolution that was widely reported as simply “reaffirming support for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO),” particularly in light of Russia’s ongoing military operations in Ukraine. However, one of the resolution’s components called for “the establishment of a Center of Excellence for Democratic Resilience in order to strengthen NATO democracies against external threats.”

“It would fundamentally change NATO,” stated Davidson, explaining that several key points in the resolution would transform NATO from a defensive alliance, to taking an offensive posture, aligned with the European Union (EU).

Regarding financial and military aid to Ukraine, Davidson said, “I would rather see President Biden secure our southern border, than fight for Ukraine’s borders.”

Davidson applauded a federal judge in Florida for striking down the public transportation mask mandate, imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Despite an appeal from the Biden administration to keep it in place, Davidson is confident that mask requirements will eventually end for good. “It is important that we win this; Congress needs to defend its authority.” Davidson reiterated Congress never relinquished its legislative power to the CDC, and that the agency had overstepped its authority. The lawsuit against the CDC brought by Davidson, and other members of Congress, is one of many still pending.

Davidson also addressed concerns about rising inflation. In 2020, Davidson created the Sound Money Caucus, dedicated to “promoting sound fiscal and monetary policy in the United States, with the goal of preserving the purchasing power of the U.S. Federal Reserve Note.” He noted that adding trillions of dollars to the national debt, which stands currently at $30 trillion, by bailing out the economy and markets, caused inflation, contributed to the growing wealth gap, and weakened the US dollar.

Davidson is running for a fourth term, and will be on the Republican primary ballot on May 3. The 8th District no longer contains Clark and Mercer Counties, but there were no changes for Darke County. “I’m excited that Darke County stayed in the district,” Davidson stated.

The Congressman’s opponent, Phil Heimlich, is a former member of the Hamilton County Commission, and Cincinnati City Council. Heimlich urged Democrats to vote in the Republican primary, in order to get rid of what he calls “Trumpism,” and is endorsed by David Pepper, former chairman of the Ohio Democratic Party. According to Davidson, Heimlich abandoned the Republican Party in 2018, when he endorsed Democrat Aftab Pureval, over incumbent Republican Steve Chabot in Ohio’s 1st Congressional District.

