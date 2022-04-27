U.S. Senate candidate Timken talks issues

By Tammy Watts

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — U.S. Senate candidate Jane Timken (R) was in Greenville April 25 to attend Darke County’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner.

Prior to the function, she stopped to talk to local media about her final push in the run-up to the May 3 primary. As the former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, she stated that her proven track record for achieving results is what separates her from the other candidates in the field.

“I’ve been in the trenches fighting for the America First agenda since 2016,” she said. According to Timken, former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of J.D. Vance, does not change the fact he supported her in the past, and she helped him win Ohio to him by eight percentage points in the 2020 election.

“It’s about consistency,” she stated, referring to Vance’s reported change of opinion regarding former President Trump.

Timken spoke about the issues with which she is most concerned, including education, gun rights, abortion, and inflation. Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” bill, signed last month by Governor Ron DeSantis, has drawn attention to how sex education, and gender orientation and identity, is approached in elementary school classrooms.

“Why is the Left pushing to sexualize children at a young age?” she asked. “These values decisions are up to parents, not teachers.”

As a member of the National Rifle Association (NRA), Timken reiterated her support of gun ownership, and carry rights, citing rising crime rates as making the issue more important now, than ever.

“There has been a 60 percent increase in police officers killed in the line of duty,” she stated.

Timken is pro-life, and supports defunding Planned Parenthood. She is passionate in her advocacy of pregnancy centers, nonprofit organizations that provide resources for expectant mothers, including ultrasounds, counseling, parental training, diapers, and clothing items.

“There are pregnancy centers in nearly every city,” she said, explaining that by some estimates, just one center has saved over a thousand babies. Timken has visited many of the centers, and her mother, a retired midwife, currently volunteers at one.

Timken is also concerned about inflation, and acknowledged how rising costs of diesel, and pesticides, are impacting local farmers. “The Democrats’ spending, and energy policies have caused this,” she stated.

Ohio’s primary election is Tuesday, May 3.