Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

April 7

ASSAULT: At 8 a.m. officers on duty at the Greenville High School learned that a fight had taken place at the 700 block of East Fourth Street the day before at 3:30 p.m. The complainant advised his 17 -year old daughter was in a fight with another student. He stated someone had recorded the fight, and another parent has said video. Post-fight, the 17-year old had to be taken to the hospital for staples in the back of her head. Another female involved with the fight was issued two citations reference assault, and the 17-year old daughter was issued a citation for disorderly conduct. A DVD containing the video of the fight was placed into property.

April 18

DISORDERLY: At 10:25 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Winchester Avenue in reference to a male subject with a weapon threatening employees. Matthew Riddle was found to have a gun at the residence, and advised the supervisor inquired about his gun before pushing him. Riddle retaliated by flicking the supervisor’s hat off and quitting before walking off. There were no charges filed against Riddle, but he was trespassed from the property.

April 19

ASSAULT: At 10:38 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East main Street in reference to a possible assault that had occurred. The female victim had visible injuries and advised a male subject had hit her while they were sitting in his vehicle. Officers were advised the male was at the Police Department advising them he had been assaulted by the female victim. No chargers are being pursued at this time due to the statements and the female being intoxicated.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS: At 12:25 p.m. officers were dispatched to an aggravated burglary in progress at the 100 block of West Fourth Street. The offender was located, arrested, and transported to the Darke County Jail where he was held with no bond. Jesse Cheadle broke into an elderly’s home, and while he was running away he knocked another elderly witness down causing her arm to bruise before he was arrested.

April 20

JUVENILE: At 7:07 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Sater Street in reference to an unruly juvenile complaint. The male juvenile advised he ran away from home and had gotten into an argument with his aunt. Officers transported the juvenile back home, and the aunt advised the juvenile had been unruly inside of the home. Due to threats of killing everyone inside the residence if he had to go back inside, officers decided to complete an emergency admission form for the male juvenile before transporting him to Wayne HealthCare.

SHOPLIFTING: At 7:56 p.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a reported theft. The complainant advised a male and female subject who were caught stealing were chased out of the store where employees were able to get a license plate number from their vehicle. Video evidence revealed the subjects as Jeffery Jimenez and Marissa Rinehart. Due to the amount stolen being more than $1,000, this case will be sent to the Prosecutors Office for felony theft charges for both Jimenez and Rinehart.

WANTED PERSON: At 4:44 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Main Street in reference to a forgery complaint. The male subject, Richard Dircksen, stated he accidentally gave the cashier a counterfeit $20 bill he had bought for his kids to play with. It was later found Dircksen had an active warrant out for his arrest through the adult parole authority, and he was arrested and searched. More counterfeit money was found on person. He was transported to the jail where he was incarcerated with no bond.

April 21

DOMESTIC: At 6:28 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Riffle Avenue in reference to a domestic dispute between sisters who reside together. The argument started as a verbal argument and turned physical when Lynda Jennings threw a soda bottle at her sister, hitting her in the arm. The altercation progressed from there, and Jennings was placed under arrest for domestic violence and transported to the jail. Photos of the sister’s injuries were placed into evidence, and Jennings was given a misdemeanor citation.

April 22

WANTED PERSON: At 11:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a possible intoxicated driver. Joshua Dennison was found slumped over with his eyes closed, and upon further investigation it was found he had an active warrant out of Franklin County on a probation violation on the original charge of improper handling of a firearm. He was arrested and incarcerated with no bond.

April 23

WANTED PERSON: At 9:07 p.m. officers made a traffic stop, and the operator was found to have had an active warrant. Sandra Andrus had an active warrant for a probation violation on the original charge of drug possession. She was transported to the jail.

WANTED PERSON: At 12:29 p.m. officers made a traffic stop and found the operator of the vehicle had an active felony warrant. Kailee Miller, ran from the vehicle to a porch at the 200 block of East Fifth Street. She had an active warrant through Mercer County for failure to appear on the original charge of drug possession and drug abuse instrument with no bond. Her license also had a forfeiture status. She was arrested and transported to the county line. Miller was also issued a citation for the license forfeiture.

WANTED PERSON: At 6:48 p.m. officers apprehended a wanted person in the parking lot of the 45000 block of State Route 49 South. Noah Kissinger had an active felony warrant for violating a civil protection order. Kissinger advised officers the violation was not real and that CPOs in general are not real. He then proceeded to state he did in fact make contact with the victim and was transported to the jail.

April 24

ASSAULT: At 10:50 a.m. officers were dispatched to an assault in the 600 block of Walnut Street. Upon arrival the suspect, Jesse Steen, was located, taken into custody, and transported to the Darke County Jail where he was incarcerated with a bond of $1,025. The victim stated he came up to her at a stop sign yelling at her before hitting her car and eventually her arm. He was given a citation reference assault.

ASSAULT: At 12:04 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of West Water Street in reference to a male subject being slapped on the porch by a female. The female, Susan Robertson, was located and issued a citation for assault.

