Commissioners discuss Primary Election grant, voting

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss early voting and 2022 Primary Election grants. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present.

The commissioners approved the fund advance-back for the 2022 Critical Infrastructure Grant. A total of $170,000 was advanced back into the General Fund for Administration and to the General Fund for Union City projects.

“It’s some money back,” Commissioner Aultman said.

The commissioners approved the awarding PY2019 CHIP Home Repair Grant to Lynne Raffle for a new on-site septic system. The project is not to exceed $22,000 without prior approval of a change order.

“When we applied for the 2019 CHIP Home Grant back in 2018, we put on there we needed to do X amount of home repairs, X amount of home rehabs, and so many sewer systems,” Aultman said. “We were able to get one done pre-COVID.”

Aultman explained how COVID-19 had a hand in increasing the cost of expenses and put a limit on what could be spent.

“I think this project has been bid three times to get it below the required threshold of the maximum value,” he said. “We are required to complete the CHIP program and have the septic system completed in order to complete the whole grant.”

“It is money out, money back,” Holmes added.

The commissioners also approved the appropriation increase for the DC Board of Elections in a new 2022 Primary Election Grant. The total revenue increase is $75,663. The state grant will be broken down into salary part time, medicare, OPERS, machine and equipment minus $5,000, and machine and equipment plus $5,000.

“As a reminder, early voting is underway. A week from today is the primary,” Holmes said. “We certainly encourage folks to exercise their right, and get to know their candidates.”

Holmes stated it is an important part of the process to preserve the rights and representations of citizens moving forward.

The commissioners also approved expense requests for the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Bill Toomey’s costs were approved for a recommended Basic Sniper School from April 24 through 29 for a total of $360. Sheriff Mark Whittaker and Deputy Doug Didier’s expenses were also approved for a mandatory Prescription Drug Investigations Course from May 5 through 6. Total expenses for both the sheriff and deputy is $398.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]