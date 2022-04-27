Voters to consider candidates and issues on May 3 ballots

By Erik Martin

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — For those who have not already taken advantage of early voting, there are a number of issues and candidates up for consideration in Ohio’s primary election this upcoming Tuesday, May 3.

Locally, the race gaining most attention is that of Darke County Sheriff. Current incumbent Sheriff Mark Whittaker and Union City, Ohio, Chief of Police Mark Ater each are seeking the Republican nomination for the position. Pending any surprises, the primary winner will likely get the go-ahead nod in the November 2022 general election.

Across Ohio and the nation, the GOP primary for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Rob Portman is being closely watched. Author J.D. Vance received a major campaign boost with an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Other Republicans contending for the nomination include former Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken, former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, businessman Mike Gibbons, State Sen. Matt Dolan, entrepreneur Neil Patel, and Mark Pukita.

Democratic contenders for the seat are U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, attorney Morgan Harper, and Traci (TJ) Johnson.

The Ohio Governorship is up for grabs this fall. Incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are facing primary challenges from GOP hopefuls Jim Renacci and Joe Knopp; Joe Blystone and Jeremiah W. Workman; and Ron Hood and Candice Keller.

Democratic Party voters will select either former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens or John Cranley and Teresa Fedor for the fall election.

In another statewide race, incumbent Republican Frank LaRose is being challenged by John Adams for the Ohio Secretary of State seat.

In Ohio’s 8th Congressional District, Republican incumbent Rep. Warren Davidson is being challenged in the primary by Phil Heimlich.

Among the issues on ballots include:

-A 10-year, 2-mill property tax renewal for Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities, providing for the operation of community programs and services authorized by county boards of developmental disabilities, for the acquisition, construction, renovation, financing, maintenance, and operation of developmental disabilities facilities, or for both of such purposes.

-An additional 2-mill property tax for Ansonia Local School District for a continuing period of time for general permanent improvements.

-An additional 2-mill property tax for Mississinawa Valley Local Schools for a continuing period of time for general permanent improvements.

-A replacement property tax, increase of .6 mill, final rate of 2 mills for the Village of Versailles for a continuing period of time for fire protection.

-A replacement property tax, increase of .5 mill, final rate of 2 mills for Wayne Township for a continuing period of time for fire protection.

Sample ballots, searchable by location, may be viewed at lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/darke/ballotlist.aspx.

