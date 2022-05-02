Fitzwater, City of Greenville, plant tree for Arbor Day

By Tammy Watts

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Fitzwater Tree and Lawn Care, in partnership with the City of Greenville, planted a tree at Greenville City Park in celebration of Arbor Day on April 29. Children from Dion and Friends Daycare joined to help with the planting.

Fitzwater Tree and Lawn Care has been in business since 1946, and has two locations in Greenville and Eaton. They have made donating trees an Arbor Day tradition, having held plantings in years past at Fort St. Clair, Wayne Healthcare, and the Garst Museum.

This year, a Sawtooth Oak was chosen, for its longevity.

“It’s not dead, it just had to be fall dug,” stated David Furlong, owner of Fitzwater. He explained that the oak’s leaves were brown because it was dug up in the fall to be transplanted. “It will lose its leaves and then sprout new ones, once planted.” He added that Sawtooth Oaks are one of the fastest growing oak trees, at a rate of six feet per year, and will produce acorns in five years.

Tammy Pietrzak, Office Manager at Fitzwater, read to the children about why trees are important, such as providing food for people, and animals.

“Thanks to (Safety Service Director) Ryan Delk, everyone at the City of Greenville, Fitzwater staff, and all the children for making this possible,” Pietrzak said.

Aunt Julie’s Cookies and More provided cookies for the event.

The first Arbor Day was observed in 1872, when J. Sterling Morton, Secretary of the Nebraska Territory proposed a contest to see who could plant the most trees. It was estimated that nearly one million were planted on April 10 of that year. Nebraska Governor Robert Furnas proclaimed Arbor Day as a state holiday in 1874, and by 1920, 45 states had joined in the annual celebration. Today, all 50 states, and many countries around the world recognize Arbor Day.

Contact Daily Advocate Reporter Tammy Watts at [email protected]