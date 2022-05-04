DCP honors Wayne Nichols

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks gathered on Saturday, April 23, with friends and family of late maintenance supervisor, Wayne Nichols, to celebrate the dedication of the “Wayne Nichols Memorial Bridge,” and mile on the Tecumseh Trail in Greenville.

Wayne passed away unexpectedly Dec. 3, 2017. Wayne was instrumental in completing this portion of the trail project in 2016, on the area where the confluence of Cook Ditch and Bridge Creek join. Wayne had constructed a temporary bridge on Cook Ditch to cross over with equipment. Wayne named it “his memorial bridge.”

District Director Roger Van Frank stated at the memorial opening that, “Wayne once told me this was his perfect job where he could put all of his skills to work!”

The Wayne Nichols Memorial Bridge and mile are located east off of Sebring Warner, under the 127 overpasses. For more information about the Wayne Nichols Memorial Bridge or the Tecumseh Trail, call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165.