Sheriff Whittaker thanks supporters

Thank you to the citizens of Darke County for electing me to be your sheriff. It is an honor and privilege to be selected by my fellow citizens to fulfill this office. To my family, friends and many supporters thank you for your hard work and perseverance through this campaign. I want to say thank you to all of the men and women of the Darke County Sheriff’s Office who serve Darke County every day.

It is now time to focus on the tasks ahead. My employees and I will continue to provide a Professional Service to Darke County with Integrity and Accountability. Deputies will continue tackling the drug issues through existing relationships and establishing new collaborations. We are moving forward with improvements in the jail and anticipate the award of a significant grant to update infrastructure. I look forward to working with local, state and congressional elected officials to preserve and protect our constitutional rights. I will work with local public safety officials on implementation of an Emergency Communications Advisory Committee. With the questionable economy and challenges in the workforce, it is important that local elected officials work together to maintain a fiscally responsible budget, while keeping proper staffing and providing safe equipment to our employees.

As your sheriff, I will be present and available in the community as we approach a busy summer with many community events planned. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me or my office if you have questions, concerns or remarks about your Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark E. Whittaker, Sheriff

Darke County Sheriff’s Office

