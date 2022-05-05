Greenville BPW Hosts BBQ scholarship fundraiser

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s (BPW) Club is selling tickets for its BBQ Chicken Dinner which will be held Wednesday, June 22, 2022. The proceeds will be used to fund scholarships for Darke County Young Women. Each year the club awards scholarships based on the money raised during the prior meeting year. This year the club was able to award eight $1,000 scholarships to 2022 Darke County graduates with the help of some generous donations. This is one of the club’s main fundraisers which also include their Annual Guest Night in October and Breakfast with Santa in December.

Club members are hoping to sell a record number of tickets to raise funds for scholarships for graduating 2023 Darke County Young Women. Pre-sale tickets must be purchased by June 11th and are $8.50 each. The dinner consists of one half barbeque chicken, applesauce, chips, and roll and butter and may be picked up on June 23 between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville VFW at 219 N. Ohio Street. Tickets can be purchased in Greenville at: Merle Norman, 309 S. Broadway and Beanz Buttercream Bakery (new location) 180 E. Third Street, and in Versailles at Prosperity Promotions 307 Warren Street, or from Greenville BPW Club Members.

If you have questions or need more information, please contact Susan Fowble at 937-423-2387, email [email protected] or visit their Facebook page at GreenvilleBPW.