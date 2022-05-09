DCCA Artist Series closes with Toledo Symphony Orchestra

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The renowned Toledo Symphony Orchestra will present a program of familiar works honoring the observance of Memorial Day on Saturday, May 28 at 8 p.m., at Henry St. Clair in Greenville, to close Darke County Center for the Arts’ 2021-2022 “Re: Vision” Artists Series season. “I cannot imagine a more appropriate choice celebrating the end of this much postponed and revised season,” said DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. “The stellar musicians of TSO will provide a memorable performance of music which inspires pride in our nation’s grit as well as gratitude for the fortitude exhibited by U.S. citizens throughout our nation’s history,” he concluded.

Toledo Symphony Orchestra, now in its 77th season, has built a strong national reputation for its artistic excellence, annually reaching an audience of more than 26,000 music lovers. This performance will be conducted by Alain Trudel, who will also be a featured trombone soloist as well as by featured artist Rodney Miller. TSO strives to create high quality artistic moments to reward the investments of creators and participants, and takes pride in being responsible stewards of the musical arts, ensuring the survival of the treasured legacy of the past as well as the promise of the future of an essential component of life.

This Toledo Symphony Orchestra performance is sponsored by Coppock-Hole Trustand Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust. The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. Also, DCCA membership contributions and funds provided by Darke County Endowment for the Arts support all DCCA presentations. Additionally, DCCA receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., and the John R. and Miriam H. Knck Fund of Darke County Foundation.

Tickets for the concert by Toledo Symphony Orchestra are $40 for adults; student tickets are half price. To purchase your tickets, contact DCCA on-line at www.DarkeCountyArts.org, by mail at P.O. Box 718, Greenville, OH 45331, by calling 937-547-0908, or by making an appointment to visit DCCA’s office on the third floor of Greenville Public Library; office hours are 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Tickets will also be available at the door the night of the show which starts at 8 p.m.