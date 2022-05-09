Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC State Degrees awarded

Staff report

UNION CITY, Ohio — The Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA chapter congratulates Allison Byram, Parker Kaffenberger, Sierra Grim, and Jake Dirmeyer for earning their state degree.

Alison Byram is the daughter of Andy and Jessica Byram. Alison is a senior, and her favorite memory is getting the chance to see Garth Brooks in concert at the National FFA Convention. Through her SAE, she learned a lot about artificial insemination and the genetics of good show cattle.

Parker Kaffenberger is the son of Steve Kaffenberger and Ashley McCleskey and had graduated in 2021. His favorite memory in FFA was paintballing, and getting revenge on his ag teacher, Mrs. Hartzell. His SAE of hours working at John Deere got him his first job, and he is still currently employed there.

Sierra Grim is the daughter of Rich Grim and Samantha McCoy and is in her Junior year. Her favorite memory is attending officer retreat. While at officer retreat, her favorite activity was defying gravity by creating a ring out of potato chips. Through her SAE, Sierra learned how to use tools through renovation. She also learned proper customer service through her jelly sales.

Jake Dirmeyer is a senior and the son of Dave and Melissa Dirmeyer. His favorite activity is attending the National FFA Convention. Jake’s SAE was bailing hay, working many hours at his family’s hog farms, and in the cattle industry with Breymier Farms. Jake learned a lot through his SAE.

Congratulations to these four on all of their dedication and hard work, as they will walk across the stage at the state convention on May 6.