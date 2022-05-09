EG Industries to close New Madison facility

Staff report

NEW MADISON — EG Industries announced May 3 that the company will be closing its New Madison, Ohio, facility as part of its continuing effort to adjust production operations to match ideal capacity, as well as optimize its manufacturing footprint.

Some of the production work at the plant will be shifted to other company facilities where possible. The company will be working closely with customers to move and transfer production that cannot be accommodated to other partners and manufacturers. The New Madison plant will remain open over the next several months until this transition is completed.

“We are in the midst of unprecedented times and as a company we have had to adapt as best we can, working to balance capacity with demand,” said Vinc Ellerbrock, President and CEO. “We have a long history in New Madison and this was a very difficult decision to make. The contributions of everyone who worked at the plant, both past and present, will always be a proud part of our history and we will be working to support affected employees during this difficult time,” he added.

The company does not currently foresee customer deliveries to be immediately impacted as a result of this change, and members of the management team are working to ensure that disruptions are minimized for customers.

“We are committed to keeping our affected associates at the New Madison facility informed throughout this difficult process and transition,” remarked Rob Simon, Executive Vice President.

“Members of our Human Resources team will be meeting over the next few days and weeks to discuss benefits, options, and next steps with associates who are and will be impacted by the closure,” he concluded.

Ernie Green Industries is a leading vertically integrated plastic injection molding company providing customers in the automotive, medical, and consumer/industrial markets with R&D, design, engineering, tooling, and production expertise across the entire manufacturing process to deliver critical components and high precision products. Visit www.egindustries.com for more information.