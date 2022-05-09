Register for DC Walk to End Alzehimer’s Sept. 10

Staff report

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Darke County residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 10 at City Park in Greenville. The event is the world’s largest fundraising event to support free community educational programs, Alzheimer’s care services and the advancement of research.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

Karen Carter, vice president of development for the Miami Valley Chapter said, “We are so excited to return this year to Greenville’s City park and to partner with the businesses and residents of Darke County to continue to spread awareness of this disease that impacts thousands of families in Ohio.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Ohio, there are more than 220,000 people living with the disease and 421,000 caregivers.

Throughout the Miami Valley service area, thousands in the community walk in memory of mothers, fathers, grandparents and loved ones who are impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia. Alzheimer’s disease is the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S., more than breast and prostate cancers combined.

“Every step forward strengthens the Alzheimer’s Association vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia,” said Carter. “Every stride forward brings us closer to achieving that goal. Together, we can raise awareness and the needed funds to enhance Alzheimer’s care and support, and advance critical research. Please register to walk with us at our Darke County Walk to End Alzheimer’s.”

Registration for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Darke County is now open. To register a team, sign up as a team captain or register to walk as an individual, visit alz.org/walk.

