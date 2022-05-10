Saturday benefit for Mike Jackson

Arcanum News for the week of May 9, 2022

By Vickie Rhodehamel

The fundraising benefit for resident Mike Jackson is this Saturday, May 14 from 2 p.m. to 12 midnight, casino games will start at 4 p.m. at the Arcanum VFW with a silent auction, 50/50, and Monte Carlo Private event to raise funds for Mike’s medical bills during his cancer battle. Presale of tickets are $10 per person, please contact April at 937-467-6002 or Jennifer at 937-564-7124, or purchase them at the VFW. Organizers are also accepting donations for door prizes, table sponsors, etc. Please share the info and give one of his daughters a call with questions. Organizers state the more the merrier as they try to show their Dad how many lives, he has made an impact on during his lifetime. Their motto is “In this Family No one Fights Alone.”

Have you heard? The Trojan Golf Scramble is back — Sunday, June 26 with a 1 p.m. shotgun start at Beechwood Golf Course. These boys are truly a great group — they excel academically, and last year they won their conference, sections and placed fourth at districts, missing state by just a few strokes They have big dreams for this year! Would you consider supporting them? If you enjoy golfing, gather a team of four and sign up to play. Contact Jordan Greve at [email protected] . They could also use some more sponsors for the event. They’re looking for sponsors that can donate $50 to $100 (or more if inclined) and your business name will be on a sign and in the program for the day. Thanks for supporting Trojan Golf!

Eat Wings, Raise Funds at Buffalo Wild Wings in Greenville as they strive to support our community and the organizations and sports teams within it. The next fundraiser that will be benefit Arcanum-Butler Schools is on Monday, May 30 from 4 to 9 p.m. You must present a coupon for the schools to benefit this effort. Go to the school website at to download this ticket: https://twitter.com/ArcanumButler/status/1521863551182413829/photo/1

Arcanum High School held their Prom last weekend at the Troy Country Club. Crowned King and Queen were Landon Haney and Bella O’Daniel. Members of the court were Jake Rayburn, Jaxson Christ, Ian Baker, Brennan Troutwine, Tyler Huber, Ryan Martin, Eli Shelton, Charlie Barry, Zade Shank, and Ashton Paul. Ladies on the court were Peyton Garbig, Madelyn Fearon, Melanie Kutter, Taylor Gray, Andrea Garrison, Megan McCans, Alexis Wilcox, Mollie Ericksen, Allison Brumbaugh, Katie Brown, Grace Collins, and Reece Blinn. Congratulations to the royalty!

Congratulations to fifth grade science and social studies teacher Mrs. Cindy Dickman for being named the 2021-2022 Arcanum-Butler Teacher of the Year. Mrs. Dickman continues to provide unique and hands-on lessons and pushes students to do their best. Her caring and positive attitude, combined with her professionalism is greatly appreciated. Mrs. Dickman has been teaching at Arcanum-Butler Local Schools for 19 years and has taught a total of 32 years. Mrs. Dickman is also, once again, a state finalist for the presidential Award for Excellence in Science. Good luck, Mrs. Dickman!

Don’t forget on Sunday, May 22, the Arcanum High School Band will be hosting its 5th annual Mattress Sale Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Arcanum Fieldhouse, 310 North Main Street. A showroom will be set up at the old gym with dozens of name-brands, top-quality products with full manufacturer warranties. This includes memory foam, latex, Simmons “Beautyrest” mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows, protectors, and frames. They offer all sizes, all price ranges and delivery. Mattresses are made to order and available a few weeks after the sale. Proceeds from every sale will benefit the band! Custom Fundraising Solutions of Cincinnati will help the group with the mattress sale.

Remember Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society when spring cleaning and cleaning out drawers. They are accepting gently used, clean and nice items to sell at their community garage sale. PLEASE no clothing or large furniture items. You can leave items on back porch preferably water proof containers. Please contact Sharon or Dick Troutwine if you have questions. The upcoming community-wide sales were changed to June 15 through 19th. AWTHS sale will be for three days, starting on Wednesday, May 15 through Friday, May 17. Thank you all for your donations to their organization. AWTHS is located at 123 West George Street next to Veteran’s Park.

“I’m only wishing to go a-fishing; For this the month of May was made.” ~Henry Van Dyke

“When April steps aside for May, like diamonds all the rain-drops glisten; fresh violets open every day; to some new bird each hour we listen.” ~Lucy Larcom

“May: the lilacs are in bloom. Forget yourself.” ~Marty Rubin

