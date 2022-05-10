Bear’s Mill Art Gallery seeking artists

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Bear’s Mill is now offering gallery wall space to artists to display and sell their artwork. To be considered for this opportunity, you must send photos of your artwork to volunteer gallery coordinator, CeCelia Rice. The goal is to offer a variety of sellable art that is of high quality, tastefully done and cohesive with the themed exhibits that will enhance the character of the mill.

Mediums that will be considered: paintings, drawings, pastel, colored pencil, ink, collage, photography, fiber-art, pottery, mixed medium. It must be ready-to-hang art and framing is encouraged. This is not a judged exhibit. You will set your own price. Bear’s Mill will retain 30 percent of the selling price. If you are a member of The Friends of Bear’s Mill, they will retain 25 percent. If interested, a one-year membership to Friends of Bear’s Mill is $30.

Exhibit space is limited. If you are not chosen this session, there will be more sessions to follow.

Session #4: All Creatures Great and Small – May 24 to July 17

Session #5: Skyscapes – Skies, Sunsets, Clouds, Etc. – July 26 to Sept. 25

Session #6: Autumn – Harvest – Oct. 4 to Nov. 20

Send your digital files to: [email protected] Questions? Call: 937-564-7568.

In the subject line put: Bear’s Mill Art

If you are unable to send digital files, you can mail or bring photos to:

Bear’s Mill, 6450 Arcanum Bears Mill Road, Greenville, OH 45331

Place in an envelope marked Bear’s Mill Art, Attention: CeCelia Rice.