Versailles Rehab Center celebrates Nurses Week

Staff report

VERSAILLES — Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is honoring the vital role its staff played in maintaining human connections and well-being for its residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, when those who lived in skilled nursing facilities were isolated from loved ones and friends.

Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center will be celebrating this responsibility during two recognition events in May. Throughout National Nurses Week, May 6 to May 12, its nursing staff will be honored for their work during the pandemic performing the most essential healthcare tasks, often as one of the first points of contact for residents.

Then, during this year’s annual observance of National Skilled Nursing Care Week, from May 8 to May 14, the facility is paying tribute to all of its staff for the successful work accomplished during the pandemic to create and nurture connections for their residents.

“Our staff really stepped up to fill the gap many of our residents had when in-person visitation was curtailed,” Carol Lyons, administrator of Versailles Rehabilitation said. “Not only is our skilled nursing care facility committed to providing a high level of care for our residents at all times, but during the past two years our staff stepped in and served as family members and friends for our residents to ensure they had the essential social connections they needed.”

Skilled nursing care centers, she added, have come to fill an important role in our society, with staff functioning not only as caregivers but as extended family.

“Team members provide kind, compassionate care, essential to resident well-being,” Lyons said.

Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is marking the two, week-long celebrations with several special activities: Nurses’ first aid kits and proud to be a nurse t-shirts for nurses, May 9 is dress as favorite Superhero day with a donuts and coffee bar, May 10 is showcase your favorite team gear with a cracker jack candy bar, May 11 is dress in black and white for domino day with super sweet ice cream truck treats, May 12 there will be a photo booth with Hawaiian luau gear and Hawaiian luau bar, and May 13 is Halloween costume day with appreciation BBQ.

For further information, please contact Amber Bey, Admissions Coordinator, at or visit the Versailles Rehabilitation website at versaillesrehab.com.