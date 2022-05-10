Greenville man wanted for catalytic converter theft

Staff report

GREENVILLE — A Greenville man is wanted for catalytic converter theft.

Miami County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking Sean K. Reason, 34, of Greenville, for his involvement in a catalytic converter theft that occurred in Concord Township in April.

Reason is 6 feet tall, 195 pounds with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last known to be in the Greenville and Darke County areas. Reason has a felony warrant out of Miami County for breaking and entering and felony theft.

Reason was driving a white 2007 Pontiac Torrent with Indiana plates during the theft. It is unknown if he is still using that vehicle.

Anyone with information on Reason’s location is asked to notify the Miami County Communications Center at 937-440-9911, the Greenville Police Department at937-548-1103 or the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at 937-548-2020.