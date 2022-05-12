Adoptable Pet of the Week

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features TWO lovable dogs in need of caring homes from the Darke County Animal Shelter.

Say hello to Sparky and Betty Lou! These two adorable dogs have special adoption fees of only $18 each and may be adopted separately.

Staff were told that Sparky is a five-year-old intact male Labrador mix who is said to do well around kids and likes to go camping. Staff have observed that Sparky knows how to sit, lay down, and beg for treats. Sparky walks well on a leash and doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. It is recommend Sparky have an owner who is willing to do some training. Sparky weighs in at 49.4 pounds and did great for his exam where he was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.

Staff were told that Betty Lou is a two-year-old Terrier mix. Betty Lou knows basic commands and loves to play ball and eat treats. Betty Lou loves attention. She weighs in at 52.8 pounds and did great for her exam where she was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.

Come in and meet Sparky, Betty Lou, and all the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Just bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.”

Visiting hours are Monday though Friday 8 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday hours are 9 to 11:30 a.m. Just stop by or call 937-547-1645. Adoptions are typically $90 cash or check.

To find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday, between 8:30 and 9 a.m., on WTGR 97.5 FM.