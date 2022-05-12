Police Week event to be held at local church

Staff report

GREENVILLE — There will be an event to honor local law enforcement officers, for Police Week, at The First Assembly of God, located at 7219 S.R. 118 in Greenville on Monday, May 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. Several awards will be given, as well as the dedication of a memorial wreath to fallen officers.

Refreshments of cookies and doughnuts will be offered afterward, and there will be police cars on hand for youngsters to explore.

“This is an opportunity for the community and police officers to get to know each other a little better,” said Archbishop Lee Bowling.

The event is free and open to the public.