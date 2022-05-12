Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

April 30

WANTED PERSON: At 3:04 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Fourth Street in reference to a wanted person complaint. Isaac Lane was known as a fugitive from Justice and had an active warrant for disorderly conduct and criminal damaging. Lane was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail where he was held without bond.

May 4

THEFT: At 12:28 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Morrow Street on a reported theft offense that occurred at the 300 block of Martin Street. The complainant stated her blue purse was stolen from a shopping cart. She had accidentally left the purse in the cart by the door after purchasing a loaf of bread. The case will be followed up with after video surveillance is viewed.

May 5

BURGLARY: At 9:25 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Sater Street in reference to a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers met with the female victim and female suspect. The victim advised she woke around 9 a.m. and found the suspect rummaging through her trash in her bedroom, and the suspect did not live in the residence nor had the victim ever seen her before. The suspect was taken to the hospital and was determined to have dementia. Adult Protective Services were contacted, and the victim did not want to pursue charges.

BURGLARY: At 4:18 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Central Avenue in reference to a burglary complaint. The complainant had several items stolen from inside the residence in various areas and there were no signs of forced entry. There are no leads at this time.

THEFT: At 6:58 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Integrity Place in reference to a theft. The complainant advised he tried to start a company vehicle and noticed it made an unusual noise. When he checked, the catalytic converter was missing. After checking all the company vehicles, two more were missing catalytic converters as well. There were cameras at the scene, and there will be a follow up once those images are able to be received.

SHOPLIFTING: At 3:02 p.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue on a reported theft incident. The complainant advised she witnessed and caught Heather Handwerk concealing items in her shopping cart throughout the store and ultimately passing all points of sale without purchasing the concealed items. Handwerk admitted to the offense and was given a misdemeanor citation for the theft. She was also issued a trespass warning.

May 6

WANTED PERSON: At 5:03 a.m. officers located and apprehended Jason Jones at the 1300 block of Sweitzer Street. Jones had an active warrant through adult parole, and he was placed under arrest, searched, and transported to the jail.

SHOPLIFTING: At 8:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a theft complaint. The witness advised Jemie Bass took several items from the store without paying for them and also changed several price tags on items causing items to be charged at a lower price than listed. Bass admitted to taking items from the store without rendering payment and switching the price tags on several items. She was issued a citation for theft and advised of her court date.

May 7

WANTED PERSON: At 8:03 p.m. officers observed a vehicle with a front seat passenger who had an active warrant, and a traffic stop was made. David Miles II had two active warrants for failure to appear on the original charge, CPO Violation, with a $1,025 bond for each. He was arrested and transported to jail.

May 8

DOMESTIC: At 8:55 officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Central Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival a female could be heard crying inside the residence. Michael Bunger opened the door and was observed with scratches on his chest and was sweating heavily. Bunger said the female subject had come into the bedroom where he was laying and started yelling at him for reasons he could not remember. The female advised Bunger had come into the room where she was lying on the bed and smacked a plate of food out of her hands and then began to suffocate her with a pillow. When speaking with Bunger again, he changed his story before becoming agitated and acting in an aggressive manner. It was found there was not enough evidence to support a domestic violence charge against anyone, but Bunger’s continuous disorderly acts and aggressive nature through the investigation, pressed the issue for his probation officer to issue a violation in reference to his probation given the circumstances. Bunger was transported to the jail where he was held on a probation violation.

May 9

WANTED PERSON: At 12:47 p.m. officers on patrol observed a vehicle being operated with expired plates and a traffic stop was made. During the stop, the passenger, Katreana Keel, was found to have had an active warrant on the original charge of fictitious plates with a bond of $575. She was arrested and transported to the jail.

DOMESTIC: At 9:02 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Warren Street in reference to a physical domestic disturbance. Through investigation and an independent witness to the events, Gregroy Stutz was found to be the primary aggressor in the incident. He was arrested and transported to jail for domestic violence with no bond.

May 10

DISORDERLY: At 3:12 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of East Third Street in reference to a disorderly call. The male subject, Charles Brum, was found cursing and ringing a cowbell. When Brum noticed the officers he became agitated. He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Brum was taken to the jail where he was incarcerated on a $1,050 bond.

CPO VIOLATION: At 9:33 p.m. officers arrested Noah Kissinger for violating a protection order. Kissinger was seen entering the backyard and proceeding to the back door, he told officers he was returning the house key as he inserted the key into the door knob. Officers ordered him off the porch and he acted as if he were going to enter the house. He was arrested and transported to the jail to be held without a bond. Kissinger has three prior CO violation arrests and two CPO violation convictions. He will be charged with a CPO violation, a felony of the fifth degree.

To Contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]