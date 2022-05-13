We’ve all got personality

Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

We people are idiosyncratic. That’s perhaps better than saying odd, peculiar, or strange. Each one of us is unique in many ways. Just as no two snowflakes are identical there are no two identical human beings; from genetics to our viewpoint, we are varied.

People have different tastes, goals, dreams, experiences, education, knowledge, intellect, abilities, physical characteristics, personalities, attitude, likes, passions, creativity, humor, mannerisms, habits, and strengths. Of course, it goes without saying we all have our quirks and flaws.

Personality alone has been broken into 16 types as created by Katharine Briggs and Isabel Myers, creators of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI®) which is based on the work of psychologist C.G. Jung. Myers and Briggs proposed that there were four key dimensions that could be used to categorize people. The first is to determine if a person is an introvert or extrovert.

Introverts enjoy solitude and recharge when they are left alone. Introverts are reserved, quiet, and mellow, listen more in conversations, gain energy through alone time in quiet places, and are resistant to change. Extroverts are more energetic, impulsive, and talkative. They gain energy from conversations with others and speak their mind almost immediately. Extroverts also enjoy excitement and welcome change.

Secondly one must determine if a person is intuitive or sensory. Intuitive types use their internal feelings to draw conclusions focusing on the big picture, while sensory types are about the details and using their five senses and concrete facts to figure things out.

Is the person a thinker or a feeler? Thinkers are analytical. They step back from a problem, apply logic, find objective standards, and want everyone treated the same. Thinkers choose logic first, empathy second. Thinking personalities are ruled by the head, while feeling personalities are naturally emotional and are ruled by the heart. Thinkers are task-oriented and remain emotionally detached.

Finally, one must decide if the person is a judger or perceiver. Perceiving Types are more spontaneous and adaptive than Judgers, but Judgers are more structured and organized. Perceivers get distracted easily and go off on tangents. They get bored with routine. They don’t plan their tasks but instead depend on last-minute surges of energy to make deadlines. They believe that creativeness and spontaneity are more important than tidiness. They would prefer to have the materials around them organized, but flexibility and responsiveness are more important. Judgers are always on time, likes order, works from to-do lists, likes closure on issues. Messiness interferes with their competency and they often sound angry when they are only expressing an opinion.

There are free tests you can take online to discover your personality. You’ll get four letters such as INTJ or ESTP. It can be fun or informative you decide. Then you will know if you are the Architect, the Counselor, the Mastermind, the Healer, the Champion, the Commander, the Visionary, the Teacher, the Craftsperson, the Inspector, the Composer, the Protector, the Provider, the Performer, the Supervisor, or the Dynamo. You may also begin to better understand others along the way.

“By being yourself, you put something wonderful in the world that was not there before.” ~Edwin Elliott

“Personality is to a man what perfume is to a flower.” ~Charles M. Schwab

“The most important kind of freedom is to be what you really are.” ~Jim Morrison

UPCOMING EVENTS

Saturday, May 14, Steak Fry at Ansonia Legion from 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 14, Darke County Singles Dance held at the Greenville VFW at 219 N. Ohio Street from 8 to 11 p.m. $7 cover charge. Doors Open at 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 14, Pickleball at Ward Park in Versailles from 9 to 11 a.m.

Sunday, May 15, Pickleball at Ward Park in Versailles from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 15, Creekside Duck Derby at 2 p.m.

Monday, May 16, Memory Lane “Prom” Dance held at the Greenville VFW from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Open to the public, with music by Tom Everhart. Admission is $5 at the door.

Tuesday and Wednesday, May 17 and 18, Pickleball at Ward Park in Versailles from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Weather permitting. Questions can be directed to Larry Hemmelgarn at 937-417-7928.

Wednesday, May 18, Dianne Hart performs from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Versailles K of C Hall as part of the St. Vincent DePaul Ministries. This is a free non-denominational event open to the public and includes a light lunch.

Thursday, May 19, Hot Dish Food Truck will be at the Versailles Ace Hardware from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, May 19, Bid Euchre Night downstairs in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker beginning at 7 p.m. Open to the public

Friday, May 20, Roger DeMange performs his music from 6 to 9 p.m. on the Stillwater Valley Golf Club back patio.

Happy birthday wishes to Beth Subler, Scott Ward, Connie Hoehne, Tammy Collins, Jolene Seger, Gaylen Blosser, Mitchell Gehle, Janet Monnin, Kevin Subler, Becci Miller, Ralph Gigandet, Rita Kueterman, Zita Henry, Pearl Bucklew, Alisa Saylor, Bonnie Phlipot Barhorst,

Jenni Dahlinghaus, Cindy Dapore, Daniel Monnin, Jackie Watren, Jennifer Bohman, Mike Holzapfel, Della Steinke, Julie Heuing, Sharon Kunk, Jenny Timmerman, Steve Heuing, Kent Zechar, Allen Platfoot, and Stewart Baker as their birthdays approach, as well as, anniversary wishes to Danielle and A.J. Magoto (7), Amy and Rob Carman (26), Sandy and Shawn Peters (31), Joan and Greg Richters (35), Cindy and Conrad Hoelscher, Jenni and Bob Paulus (37), and Janet and Larry Monnin (60). If I missed anyone, feel free to contact me.

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of Steven Knapke (49), Jim Massengill (62), and all those who have passed as well as those we hold within our hearts as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick, those who struggle, the suffering, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness, try a little respect and tolerance for one another. Make the feelings of others a priority today. Demonstrate a genuine interest in and concern for others’ well-being. Remember we are all different, yet members of the same human race

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at [email protected] or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.