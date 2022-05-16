Union City Lions install officers for 2022-2023

Staff report

UNION CITY — The Union City Lions held the annual installation of officers at its meeting on May 10. The installation meeting began with a great lasagna meal prepared by Diana Dubeansky. After the meal, the Union City Lions Officers for the 2022-2023 Lions year were installed. These are the Lions that will lead our club through this coming year.

Officers for 2022-23 are:

President Jim Dubeansky

1st Vice President Troy Rose

2nd Vice President David Lenkensdofer

3rd Vice President (because of someone moving this spot will be filled later)

Secretary Owen Griffith

Treasurer Troy Rose

Tail Twister Dan Green

Lion Tamer Ed Speight

1 Year Director Len Hindsley

1 Year Director Tom Cline

2 Year Director Rick Lacy

2 Year Director Gary Miller

Past President Doug LeMaster

Membership Chairman Larry Amspaugh

We are looking forward to another great year led by these dedicated Lions members. That will start with our Union City Lions 75th Anniversary Celebration on Aug. 7, 2022, at Artisan Park. Come and join us as we celebrate 75 years as an active service club in Union City.

This is the last regular meeting of the 2021-2022 Lions year as May 24 will be our Spring Friendship Night. That meeting will include Lions members and significant others and will be held at the location of the soon-to-open Roots Deli on Columbia Street in downtown Union City.