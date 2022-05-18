Commissioners discuss grant authorization, legal counsel

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners met Thursday to discuss the authorization of a grant and the application to employ legal counsel. Commissioners Matt Aultman and Larry Holmes were present.

State Attorney R. Kelly Ormsby, II spoke about the authorization of execution of a grant for Darke County Jail Improvements. The commissioners approved the authorization and signed the agreement for the appropriate amount of $1,840,235 to make a grant to the grantee for the costs associated with capital improvements to the Darke County Jail.

“The agreements have been reviewed and approved,” Aultman said.

Ormsby said the Community Local Jail Capital Project Grant Agreement had been reviewed and appeared to be lawful by meeting all requirements brought forth.

“This is going to go towards upgrading security out there including cameras and things like that,” Aultman said. “We’re also going to do mechanisms to open and close the doors to bring that safety level up, and new mechanisms for the swing doors as well.”

The commissioners discussed how the jail has a lot of original structural mechanisms that are 39-plus years old, and this maintenance is designed to increase the safety for inmates as well as staff.

The commissioners also approved the application to employ Martin P. Votel, a Preble County Prosecuting Attorney, to assist as legal counsel to the Darke County Prosecuting Attorney regarding a Darke County case. Votel will assist the Darke County Prosecuting Attorney in the possible prosecution of an action with the review of a case and possible prosecution regarding a complaint.

The commissioners met Tuesday to discuss the fixing of a date, contract agreements, and expense requests.

The commissioners approved the expense request for Deputy Daniel Stocklager in order to attend the OSROA School Resource Officer Basic Training on July 25 through 29. Lodging totals $468 and meals total $300 for an estimated grand total of $1,167.

The commissioners also approved the fixing of the date for the request of qualifications and request for proposals for the CHIP Program. All proposals and qualifications need to be turned in by June 10 by 4 p.m. The commissioners are looking for people who meet the requirements for housing inspection services, licensed lead risk assessor services, lead clearance technician services, and licensed lead abatement contractor services.

RFQ and RFP responses must be received by the deadline with the following address: Darke County Board of Commissioners; Attention: Grants Office; Administration Building; 520 South Broadway; Greenville, Ohio 45331.

The commissioners also approved the contract agreement with Jess Howard Electric Co. for the installment of miscellaneous NAVAID-Airport Beacon. This agreement was initiated with the intent to replace the beacon that is aging now on the current building that will be moving in the next couple years.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

