Poultry Days makes record-breaking donation

Staff report

VERSAILLES — Poultry Days made a record breaking donation to the Versailles community from last year’s festival proceeds. A total of $134,530 was donated. Thanks to everyone who supported the festival, and purchased that World Famous Chicken.

Poultry Days, Inc. is a volunteer-based organization which in addition to conducting an annual festival serves the Versailles community by supporting community projects and activities. Over the last seven years the festival has donated $627,188 including the 2021-2022 donation. Recent donations include: Children’s Shrine Hospital, Council of Churches, Darke County Visitors Bureau, Heritage Park, Kinder Korner, TASKS, Versailles Acme Baseball, Versailles After Prom, Versailles Athletic Boosters, Versailles Bike Rodeo, Versailles Boy Scouts, Versailles Community Scholarship Fund, Versailles EMS, Versailles Fire Department, Versailles Historical Society, Versailles Library,

Versailles Musical Theatre, Versailles Music Boosters, and Versailles Youth Wrestling.

In additional to supporting area groups with direct donations the festival strives to include organizations in the festival to support their fundraising. This includes Versailles Music Boosters, VAPPA, The Zac Richard Memorial Scholarship, Knights of Columbus, 4-H, and Versailles Lions. If your Versailles area organization would like to become involved with the festival, please email [email protected]

Poultry Days thanks festival goers, volunteers and businesses for sharing their time and resources with the festival. The 2022 Versailles Poultry Days Festival is scheduled for June 10-12. For more information go to VersaillesPoultryDays.com.