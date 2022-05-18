Greenville man receives community control sentence

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — A Greenville man was sentenced Monday in the Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Daniel F. Alderman, 53, entered a guilty plea in April to count one of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree, and count two of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree. He faced a maximum of 18 months for domestic violence and a maximum of 12 months for possession to be served congruently, all of which are not mandatory.

During the sentencing Alderman’s criminal history was brought up, as he has an extensive list of prior convictions. His defense attorney, Nicole Pohlman, stated Alderman has completed treatment and has reconciled with the victim. She recommended he be sentenced to community control with credit for time already served before Alderman spoke up for himself.

“I think the worst thing I could’ve done was get on meth, but I’m off of it trying to live a better life now,” Alderman said.

Judge Hein told Alderman he is 53 years old and he ought to know better.

“You can’t let your guard down and your old ways come back,” Judge Hein said. “What you need is to control your behavior.”

Alderman was sentenced to up to 60 months of community control.

Christapher M. Baughey, of Greenville, had pleaded guilty in March to one count of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree, and count two of possession of a fentanyl related compound, a felony of the fifth degree. His bond was revoked, and he was taken to the jail to be released a week from Thursday in order for the judge to get the pretrial information needed due to Baughey not showing up to pretrial meetings with the parole officer. His sentencing will take place post release.

Dustin M. Sonner, 30, of Greenville, entered a guilty plea to the amended charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree. The plea deal dropped count two of the charge, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the second degree.

Sonner faces up to a maximum of three years and a maximum $10,000 fine, all of which are not mandatory, but does face a mandatory $5,000 fine. A possible one to five year license suspension is possible. His sentencing date is set for June 23.

William A. Bush III, 36, of Greenville was granted judicial release from the Madison Correctional Institution on the original charge of burglary, a felony of the third degree. He was incarcerated in January of this year and served two months prior in the Darke County Jail. He was released with up to 60 months of community supervision and a mandatory 100 hours of community service. He will be relocated to a Supervised Reentry Sober Living Housing facility. If he fails, he can be sent back to prison to finish out the rest of his prison sentence.

Michael L. Bunger, 36, of Union City, was sentenced via video conference with the jail. He had previously pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, a felony of the fifth degree. Bunger was sentenced to 20 days in jail with 12 days credit and up to 60 months of community supervision. He has eight days in jail to get his plans together in order to be medicated before being released. He also has to pay restitution of $4,900, and if he fails, he faces up to 12 months in prison.

Ryan S. Ruppe, 32, of Greenville, was sentenced on an aggravated possession charge, a felony of the fifth degree. The judge sentenced him to 100 hours of community service, and community control. He will be relocated to a Reentry Sober Living Facility outside of Greenville, and if Ruppe violates any regulations, he faces up to 12 months incarceration.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]