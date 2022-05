Arcanum High School names Valedictorians, Salutatorians

Staff report

ARCANUM — Arcanum High School is proud to announce the following students have been named Valedictorians and Salutatorians of the 2022 graduating class:

Valedictorians

Tyler Pfahler

Parents- Timothy and Britney Pfahler. Attending Cedarville University majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

Jorie McDermott

Parents- Anita McDermott and the late Mark McDermott. Attending Sinclair Community College majoring in Science, Mathematics, and Engineering, to get an Associate of Science to transfer to a four-year college.

Isabella O’Daniel

Parents- Johnnie and Emily O’Daniel. Attending Bowling Green State University majoring in Business/Marketing.

Ezekiel Wright

Parents- Danny and Charity Wright. Attending University of Memphis majoring in Music Industry with a concentration in Recording Technology.

Eliza Smith

Parents- Darren Smith and Katy Boston. Attending The Ohio State University majoring in Astronomy and Astrophysics.

Chad Pitzer

Parents- James and Elizabeth Pitzer. Attending University of Cincinnati majoring in Physical Therapy.

Salutatorians

Ryan Martin

Parents- Joe and Victoria Martin. Attending University of Cincinnati majoring in Electrical Engineering.

Madelyn Fearon

Parents- Mike and Rachel Fearon. Attending Ohio Dominican majoring in Education.

Ian Baker

Parents- David and Amanda Baker. Attending University of Cincinnati majoring in Information Systems.

Andrea Garrison

Parents- Curt and Kellie Garrison. Attending University of Dayton majoring in Chemical Engineering.