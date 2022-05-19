Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

May 4

DRUGS: At 5:05 p.m. officers observed a Dodge Ram being operated south bond on Wagner Avenue with an expired registration, and a traffic stop was made. Suspected narcotics were located in the vehicle including a white powder substance. One of the passengers admitted the unknown substance was hers while the driver denied knowing about the substance. The substance will be sent to the lab for testing, and this case will be sent to the Darke County Prosecutor’s office for review pending lab results.

May 7

THEFT: At 5:28 p.m. officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle with a dysfunctional brake light. It was found the operator, Jerry Dowell Jr., had just shoplifted from the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue. Investigation also showed Dowell was under 14 Indiana driver’s license suspensions. Dowell was issued a citation reference driving under suspension and failing to have two functioning brake lights, and the shoplifting case will be sent to the Darke County Prosecutor’s office for pending charges.

May 9

WANTED PERSON: At 6:13 p.m. officers observed a male subject walking northbound between the 300 block of West Water Street towards the back yard. The officer drove around back to the alley and observed Michael Crawford. Crawford had a felony warrant through Montgomery County for aggravated possession, no bond. When he saw the police, Crawford instantly took off running, and a K-9 tracking dog was requested. Crawford was caught, arrested, and searched where an unknown substance and two tablets were found on his person. He was transported to the county line and released to a deputy from Montgomery County.

May 10

DISORDERLY: At 5:28 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Tecumseh Street in reference to a harassment complaint. The male complainant advised April Marshal had been continuously driving past his address yelling obscenities out the window. The male complainant provided video evidence to the police, and Marshal was issued a misdemeanor citation for disorderly conduct.

WANTED PERSON: At 7:28 p.m. officers observed a vehicle being operated by a female with an active warrant, and an arrest was made. Sierra Hill had an active warrant through Miami County for the original charge of vehicle theft, no bond. She was transported the the Darke County Jail.

WANTED PERSON: At 10:14 p.m. officers apprehended Brandon Swan in the parking lot of the 1300 block of Sweitzer Street. Swan had an active warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving under suspension. He was transported to the Darke County Jail on $274 bond.

May 12

ASSAULT: At 2:33 p.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue on a reported assault. The male complainant advised he was assaulted after Shannon Wilds was told there were no other employees who could check him out, as Wilds did not want the complainant to cash him out. Wilds threw an energy drink at the complainant, striking him on the right side of his head. Video surveillance confirmed the incident but was not able to be retrieved. Wilds was issued a misdemeanor citation for assault.

ASSAULT: At 10:55 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of St. Clair Street in reference to an assault in progress. Lori Durham advised she had been in a physical altercation with her male roommate. Through investigation, it was found that Durham was the primary aggressor during the incident, and she was given a misdemeanor citation for assault.

SHOPLIFTING: At 9:40 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Devan Dickey was issued a misdemeanor citation for theft and trespassed.

THEFT: At 2:13 p.m. officers on duty at the Greenville High School learned of a theft that had just occurred in room 128. A male student was found to have stolen a power cord to a speaker, and he was issued a citation reference theft and suspended.

May 13

DRUGS: At 9:36 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a wanted fugitive leaving the business. Stephan Bright was located and arrested for an active warrant through Montgomery County for a probation violation with no bond. He was searched prior to being transported and an unknown white powder substance was located. It will be sent to the lab for testing.

May 14

WANTED PERSON: At 2:50 a.m. officers located and apprehended a known wanted subject in the 300 block of Martin Street. Alex Taylor had an active warrant out of Miami County for possession of a drug abuse instrument. He was arrested and transported to the Miami County Line and released to a deputy.

May 15

MENACING: At 3:32 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Harmon Drive on a report of a subject acting disorderly. It was advised that Oney Nickles was trying to hit a child with his vehicle, and while there was no evidence of that, witnesses stated he was driving aggressively. He was found to have been making racial remarks against a child, and he admitted to the remarks. Nickles was charged with ethnic intimidation given the verbiage utilized while also threatening harm to the juvenile victim.

May 17

THEFT: At 3:31 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue on a shoplifting complaint. After investigating, Shelley Swabb was cited for theft and released. Swabb was also issued a no trespass order.

THEFT: At 12:17 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Wagner on a shoplifting complaint. It was advised Kelsey Lynch took five items into the dressing room and only came out with two. When confronted about the missing items, Lynch took off running out of the store. She is to be cited for theft upon location and trespassed from the property.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]