Congratulations to the Lady Trojan Softball team

Arcanum News for the week of May 15, 2022

By Vickie Rhodehamel

The Lady Trojan Softball team won the District Final game versus Georgetown HS this past week. They will begin regional play on Wednesday at Centerville High School. Congratulations girls!

Congrats to our Track and Field Day 1 placers and regional qualifiers! Girls’ 4×800 Meter Relay – Unger, Shannon, Miras, and Garrison. Boys’ Discus – Chase Werling and Eain Parks. Girls’ High Jump – June Cooke. Congratulations and good luck!

The Arcanum Area Business Association is holding a 50/50 Raffle with the proceeds to go towards the following events: Scholarship, Food Truck Rally, Halloween Parade, Christmas in the Park, and Christmas Lights. Tickets are $5 each or 3 for $10; they are available at Arcanum GNB branch, The Rose Post, SRL-Troutwine Insurance Agency, and the Village of Arcanum Administrative Office. Drawing will take place the weekend of the Food Truck Rally, June 17 and 18.

Congratulations to the Junior High Band on their outstanding Spring Concert. Congrats to 8th grader, Clark Lemons and 7th grader, Landon Urlage, for winning the most Most Outstanding in their class band award this year. These two are fantastic musicians and great students!

Arcanum Public Library Patrons of all ages can participate in the Summer Reading Program! There are reading challenges, weekly programming for children, special events, take home crafts, prizes, and more. All of the events are drop-in and free of charge. First day to register for the program is May 31 at the library. The APL is located at 101 West North Street.

The Arcanum Pool will open on June 4 at 12 p.m.- please call the Arcanum Community Pool at 937-692-8230 with questions. All residents are encouraged to review the new pool policies for 2022. Water Aerobics will have two sessions: first session – mornings at 11 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday; second session – Monday evenings at 7 p.m. and Saturday mornings at 11 a.m. Cost is either the daily rate of $3 or a season pass. Private pool party rental is available for $225 for a three-hour party. Parties can be scheduled on any evening other than swim lessons. Managing the pool again this year is Alychia Wright with Assistant Manager Stevie Johnting. Arcanum Community Pool 2022 PASSES ON SALE NOW (Cash, Check or Money Order Only) Passes, parties and swim lessons can be registered/purchased at the Village Administrative Office 309 S. Albright Street until Friday, June 3, 2022.

Arcanum Community Garage Sales will be the weekend of June 16 to 19, 2022. If you would like to advertise your garage sale please email: [email protected] by June 10, 2022. Please include the days and hours you are open with a list of items you will offer for sale. Listings will be available at the village offices, on the village website, and on Facebook.

Memorial Day is a United States federal holiday observed on the last Monday of May. As Memorial Day always falls on a Monday, this creates a three-day break known as Memorial Day weekend. The Memorial Day weekend is seen as the unofficial start of summer, and as such, it is a popular holiday enjoyed with outdoor events and picnics.

Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, is a day of remembrance for those who have died in military service for the United States. In 2012, the New York Times reported that as many as 25 different places claimed to have begun Memorial Day. In 1966, President Lyndon Johnson officially declared Waterloo N.Y. as the birthplace of Memorial Day, where the village held an event on May 5th 1866. It is known that other informal observations took place before that, such as on May 1, 1865 (two weeks before the end of the Civil War), newly freed slaves in Charleston, South Carolina, held a ceremony reburying fallen Union soldiers with a proper burial.

In 1868, about 5,000 people decorated graves at Arlington National Cemetery’s first Memorial Day ceremony. About the same number of people still gather there annually. By 1890, it was recognized by all of the northern states. The South refused to acknowledge the day, honoring their dead-on separate days until after World War I (when the holiday changed from honoring just those who died fighting in the Civil War to honoring Americans who died fighting in any war). Memorial Day was celebrated on May 30 up to 1971 when the National Holiday Act of 1971, designated the last Monday in May to be the Federal holiday.

“May we never forget our fallen comrades. Freedom isn’t free.” ~Sgt. Major Bill Paxton

“…And if words cannot repay the debt we owe these men, surely with our actions we must strive to keep faith with them and with the vision that led them to battle and to final sacrifice.” ~President Ronald Reagan

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by email at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.