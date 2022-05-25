Staff report

GREENVILLE — Emily Jasenski presents her Homeopathy 101 program at the library on April 21. She will be returning in June for another installment of her homeopathy series.On Thursday, June 2, Emily Jasenski will return to Greenville Public Library for the next installment of her homeopathy series. Homeopathy 102 will be held at 1 p.m. in the third floor conference room.

Jasenski will be reviewing potencies and Chronic versus Acute issues. She will also cover how to build your own home apothecary, as well as how to dose a remedy and when to call a Homeopath.

Attendance of Homeopathy 101 is not necessary for this program but is encouraged. To review the 101 session online, visit Jasenski’s website, emilyjasenski.com.