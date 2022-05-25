DCCA invites participants to Make Music Darke County

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — Make Music Day, an international celebration of the Summer Solstice, will once again be celebrated in Darke County on June 21. Darke County Center for the Arts has joined other groups in communities around the globe to coordinate an event where anyone can experience the joy of performing music, and where everyone is invited to participate. Begun in France in 1982 where it has become a national holiday, the “Fete De La Musique” created a music festival featuring free music being performed almost everywhere, with those performing being anyone who wanted to sing or play an instrument regardless of experience or recognized talent. Fourteen years ago, the festival crossed the Atlantic with the debut of Make Music New York, and has since spread to more than 80 communities across the United States, coming to Darke County for the first time in 2021.

DCCA is seeking musicians and instrumentalists to participate in Make Music Darke County at sites throughout the community. Solo acts or combos of all skill levels are welcome to sign up for a performance slot; church choirs, vocal quartets, and marching bands as well as groups of office staffs and employees of businesses who would enjoy making music together are invited to perform. If you and/or your group would like to participate in this worldwide festival, send a description of your music, how many people are in your group, your preferred time and location to perform (if you have a preference) along with any samples you may have of your work to [email protected]

Darke County Center for the Arts is a non-profit organization whose mission is to present and promote performing and fine arts, encouraging cultural enrichment in our community. To keep this celebration of music free for everyone, donations in support of Make Music Day are also being solicited, and can be sent to Make Music Day Darke County, DCCA, P. O. Box 718, Greenville, OH 45331. More details will be announced as they become known. For more information, contact DCCA at 937-547-0908 or [email protected]