DCP June upcoming programs

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Park District will be offering a variety of programs during the month of June:

Throwback Thursday: Stream Search June 2, at 6 p.m. at Tecumseh Point Preserve

During this TBT program, we’re bringing back the classic program “Stream Search” from circa 1999! Join a Naturalist as we search for and discover who calls the waters of the Greenville Creek their home. Using Stream Quality Monitoring (SQM) methods to collect and sample aquatic species, learn which macroinvertebrates, and fish indicate a healthy aquatic habitat. Registration is required for this program.

FREE Native Plant Sale: June 4, from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. at Bish Discovery Center

There are so many benefits to planting native! From increasing biodiversity in your landscape, to limited maintenance requirements, native plants continue to soar in popularity. This year, our native plant sale will be better than ever! Four plant sale vendors will be on site with a large variety of native grasses, flowers, trees, and shrubs.

Summer Forest Bathing Series: June 11, at 10 a.m. at the Routzong Preserve

Savana Shaltry-Stills will be guiding a gentle yoga flow, followed by a walking meditation through Routzong Preserve. Not only will this strengthen your relationship to the natural world, but with yourself in relationship to it. This series is designed to replenish, and renew the connection to self, and the natural world in which we reside. Registration is required for this program.

FREE Summer Creek Float: June 13, at 6 p.m. at Bish Discovery Center

We’re going paddling! Join us for a float down the Greenville Creek, and let’s see what the summer evening has in store for us. Paddle a canoe with a partner, or solo-paddle a kayak on a local lake with naturalist guides! Registration required. $5/paddler.

A Ride in the Darke-Full Moon Bike Ride: June 14, 9:30 p.m. at Bish Discovery Center

Join us for our monthly, “A Ride in the Darke,” as we explore the Tecumseh Trail Bike path by light of the full moon! All riders must wear bright clothing, a helmet, and their bikes must have a minimum, 1 bright headlight, and 1 taillight… although many lights are encouraged! Registration required. FREE.

For more information on these programs and others, visit www.darkecountyparks.org