Adoptable Pet of the Week

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog in need of a caring home from the Darke County Animal Shelter.

Meet Ruby! Ruby came to the shelter as an owner surrender at no fault of her own. Staff were told that Ruby is 1.5 year-old female Labrador/American Staffordshire Terrier mix. Ruby is said to have been great with owner’s children and did well with the other dog that lived in the home. Ruby knows “sit” and loves to give kisses. Ruby is a love bug who just wants to be loved on. Ruby weighed in at 50 pounds and did great for her exam where she was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.

Come in and meet Ruby and all the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Just bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.”

Visiting hours are Monday though Friday 8 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday hours are 9 to 11:30 a.m. Just stop by or call 937-547-1645. Adoptions are $90 cash or check.

Plan to join all the adoptable animals at Darke County Animal Shelter’s second Open House on Saturday, July 30 from 12 to 3 p.m. Dr. Gerber from Greenlawn Animal Clinic will be on site to administer vaccines, heartworm tests, and microchips for minimal cost. Free food, drinks, door prizes, and more will be available to make this a fun event for the entire family.

To find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday, between 8:30 and 9 a.m., on WTGR 97.5 FM.